Steven M. Sipple: We're thinking of you, Nebraska fans, and much better times ahead

Surely, in Frost's third season, Nebraska fans would see progress. At this point, however, Husker fans have been beaten down to an extent that they don't even want to read too much from local media about why they should be optimistic. They've heard it all before, all the reasons for hope. Now, they want to see progress. Genuine progress. Progress reflected in the record. Progress reflected in the bodies of opponents strewn on the turf. Husker fans want to feel pride again.

Which brings us to the godawful pandemic. How accurately will we even be able to gauge progress in Frost's program under the current circumstances? The pandemic has thrown a wrench into how we view many elements of life, including how to size up a college football program. How do you size up a program when at any moment key players could be sidelined by the coronavirus?

Say this for Frost's crew: It was all-in on wanting to play a season. I've said it before: Nebraska has wrestled with the virus in an aggressive manner, but without being reckless. Dating to late April, I've wanted to see how that spirit manifests itself on the field of play. I have a strong feeling Husker fans would like what they see in that regard. Frost's passion for wanting his team to play suggests confidence. But, again, NU fans want proof.