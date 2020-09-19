Steven M. Sipple: We're thinking of you, Nebraska fans, and much better times ahead

As Tom Osborne reeled off wins at an incredible clip during the 1990s, many Nebraska football fans got spoiled.
C'mon, you can admit it. It was human nature to think the good times would continue unabated, or almost unabated.
During those halcyon days, I often thought it would be a fascinating sociological study to witness Nebraska fans' reaction to any sort of sustained and significant struggle in the program. Mind you, I wasn't wishing for hard times. In my line of work, that would be nonsensical. I just thought such a scenario would be intriguing to witness, you know, for a couple of years — as opposed to a couple of decades.
I'm ready for the study to be finished, in part because I feel genuinely bad for Nebraska fans.
Since Osborne retired following the 1997 season, they've often endured searing pain, debilitating struggle and spirit-sapping strife. It's been bizarre at times. A second gets put back on a clock to rob Nebraska of what would've been an epic win. A Husker head coach gets secretly audio-taped in an in-house attempt to get him fired. A Wisconsin running back runs for 408 yards in three quarters. Three quarters! And that's just the Bo Pelini era. I haven't even mentioned Steve Pederson, Harvey Perlman, Shawn Eichorst, Bill Callahan, Kevin Cosgrove, Mike Riley, Bob Diaco … I could go on all day.
Of course, getting punched hard in the gut is part of being a fan of any team. It's sports. You lose sometimes. At times, the pain is excruciating.
But, man, Nebraska football fans' patience has been regularly tested to extreme degrees dating to, oh, 2002 or so. Yes, nearly 20 years.
Here we go again. A godforsaken pandemic has complicated the entire discussion.
When Scott Frost took over as Nebraska's head coach following the 2017 season, Husker fans suddenly had a deep connection to the Osborne years. While nobody in their right mind expected Frost's program to light the world on fire by this point, NU fans did anticipate something much better than the 9-15 record that Frost has compiled. They expected the program to be further along. Frost expected it to be further along.
I know one thing for certain: Frost never dreamed he'd start off his Nebraska tenure with six straight losses.
So, yeah, stop the study. Now. I've seen more than enough. That's what was running through my mind as Nebraska fell in overtime at Northwestern to drop to 0-6 in Frost's first season.
Similar thoughts occurred last season as Nebraska lost five of its last six games. It had gotten ridiculous. Gloom turned to indifference in many quarters of the fan base. Sure, Husker fans saw glimpses of progress. But they felt ample humiliation. They know that feeling all too well.
Surely, in Frost's third season, Nebraska fans would see progress. At this point, however, Husker fans have been beaten down to an extent that they don't even want to read too much from local media about why they should be optimistic. They've heard it all before, all the reasons for hope. Now, they want to see progress. Genuine progress. Progress reflected in the record. Progress reflected in the bodies of opponents strewn on the turf. Husker fans want to feel pride again.
Which brings us to the godawful pandemic. How accurately will we even be able to gauge progress in Frost's program under the current circumstances? The pandemic has thrown a wrench into how we view many elements of life, including how to size up a college football program. How do you size up a program when at any moment key players could be sidelined by the coronavirus?
Say this for Frost's crew: It was all-in on wanting to play a season. I've said it before: Nebraska has wrestled with the virus in an aggressive manner, but without being reckless. Dating to late April, I've wanted to see how that spirit manifests itself on the field of play. I have a strong feeling Husker fans would like what they see in that regard. Frost's passion for wanting his team to play suggests confidence. But, again, NU fans want proof.
The discussion, of course, will evolve as the Big Ten's season takes whatever form it takes. For now, it all feels like something else Nebraska fans must endure. Granted, the pandemic is something the entire world must endure. As a society, we're wrestling with that bear in a variety of ways. And let's be real: In the grand scheme, Husker football ranks low on the list of world concerns.
Even so, I absolutely feel bad for Nebraska fans during this extreme period in world history. Yes, the sociological study to which I referred has been interesting over the years. Think back to Osborne's 60-3 run from 1993 through 1997. There's no way you could've anticipated the level of pain NU fans have experienced. It's been remarkable to monitor at times.
As for the current situation, well, it wears me out just thinking about it.
But keep your heads up, Husker fans. I think it's extremely safe to say there will be better days ahead.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.
