Steven M. Sipple: Weighing the spirit of Dabo versus Herbstreit's gloom; give me more Dabo

What I appreciate most is the spirit in Swinney's words. We have the smartest people in the world, he said, so we'll figure it out. Let's go to work, he said. Granted, we can't all go back to work. We can't live our normal lives. We all understand the need to be safe and practical. Stay home if you can. Keep a distance from people. Lives are at stake. Even so, I believe we need to be talking every single day about getting back to normalcy — yes, getting back to work. It should be on our lips and in our hearts every single day.

In that sense, Swinney's words were a gift. We need rays of sunshine amid the gloom. Even though normalcy is essentially impossible at the moment, we still can visualize it in the manner that coaches ask players to visualize winning championships. My sense is we're not doing enough of that.

Swinney surely was mocked for his sunny outlook. I get that, but only to a point. After all, reasonable people of goodwill can have an honest and open debate. Opinions can differ. Honest scientists can disagree. We're all on the same team here. Through all the discussion, we share the same goal: We want the least number of virus-related deaths as possible while avoiding the point at which the toll of those deaths is exceeded by profound human devastation that will surely result from a prolonged shutdown of our economy, and our priceless civil liberties.