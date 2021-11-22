Steven M. Sipple: We can become callous about injuries, but Martinez's news is heartbreaker

After all, his team has been on the cusp of a breakthrough win — a win that proves genuine progress in the program. One chance remains this season. And it's a good chance. Before we learned of Martinez's injury, Nebraska was a three-point favorite. After the injury news came out around lunchtime, the Huskers quickly became one-point underdogs.

Yeah, it's bizarre, Nebraska at 3-8 being a three-point favorite against 9-2 Iowa. But NU surely got Vegas' attention — and Iowa's attention — with the way it pushed Wisconsin to the brink. The Husker offense played exceptionally well against the Badgers, amassing 452 yards against the nation's No. 1 defense. Martinez also played well, completing 23 of 35 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions.

Martinez and the offense surely gained confidence with the way it executed Frost's aggressive, pass-heavy game plan. The Huskers, even with all their losing, still have a good overall vibe, as strange as it may sound. Martinez is a colossal reason why.

He has talked often about his desire to help right the Big Red ship before he moves on with his life. He's given it all he can. A win against Iowa would have been awfully satisfying in that regard.