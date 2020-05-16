Steven M. Sipple: Watching cornhole or sizing up Blackshirts? Latter is much more appealing

If you're a Nebraska fan, you hope the new faces along the line are pushing through the coronavirus pandemic with a mindset of making significant improvement in run defense. If Nebraska allows 4.8 yards per carry again, you probably can count on a 6-6 season in 2020, at best.

That wasn't the only place my thoughts drifted Saturday. Chinander said plenty in March that got my attention and still holds it as I hope (and pray) for an end to the days of watching guys in masks playing cornhole on ESPN and the return of days of watching guys in face masks playing the sport this country adores.

At any rate, brace yourselves, as I'm going to mention several players in an attempt to keep myself in a sports writer's version of "football shape."

When Chinander makes reference to new guys on his defensive line, he's talking about players such as sophomores Casey Rogers and Tate Wildeman and redshirt freshmen Ty Robinson and Mosai Newsom. It seems Newsom, of Waverly, Iowa, often gets lost in the discussion. Maybe he can change that whenever Nebraska resumes full-scale workouts.

Junior-college transfers Jordon Riley and Keem Green will be counted on to make big contributions immediately.

Plus, "You still have Ben Stille in there to lead," Chinander said of the senior from Ashland-Greenwood.