Steven M. Sipple: Watching cornhole or sizing up Blackshirts? Latter is much more appealing

I watched cornhole Saturday on ESPN, closed my eyes, and my thoughts drifted away.
They drifted toward Nebraska football (my job). Toward the Husker defense. Specifically, toward something defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said in March. Yeah, seems like years ago.
As he discussed the challenge of developing a slew of inexperienced defensive linemen to replace the likes of Khalil Davis, Carlos Davis and Darrion Daniels, Chinander inadvertently said something I regarded as a red flag.
The tools. The plan. The comparison. Scott Frost and NU football leaders have seen this story before as it welcomes in Heinrich Haarberg.
"Those new guys have an opportunity to be every bit as good as the Davis twins and Darrion Daniels," the coach said. "I know those are big shoes to fill ..."
Big shoes to fill? Yes and no. Granted, all three former Nebraska linemen will be in NFL training camps whenever they're allowed to open. All three were productive players much of the time. But the Huskers ranked 13th in the Big Ten in run defense in 2019, allowing 4.8 yards per carry. Yes, there were several problems on Chinander's unit last season, and playing consistently strong run defense is an 11-man job. But it always starts up front. So there's that.
Nebraska has been a mediocre or flat-out weak run-stopping program for most of the past 10-plus years, which brings us to the red flag to which I referred: One problem with sustained mediocrity in a program is it tends to lower expectations. I believe third-year Husker head coach Scott Frost must be mindful daily of making sure sustained excellence is the overriding objective. Bottom line, it'll never be OK for NU to allow 4.8 yards per carry. Chinander, of course, understands that. I know he does.
If you're a Nebraska fan, you hope the new faces along the line are pushing through the coronavirus pandemic with a mindset of making significant improvement in run defense. If Nebraska allows 4.8 yards per carry again, you probably can count on a 6-6 season in 2020, at best.
That wasn't the only place my thoughts drifted Saturday. Chinander said plenty in March that got my attention and still holds it as I hope (and pray) for an end to the days of watching guys in masks playing cornhole on ESPN and the return of days of watching guys in face masks playing the sport this country adores.
At any rate, brace yourselves, as I'm going to mention several players in an attempt to keep myself in a sports writer's version of "football shape."
When Chinander makes reference to new guys on his defensive line, he's talking about players such as sophomores Casey Rogers and Tate Wildeman and redshirt freshmen Ty Robinson and Mosai Newsom. It seems Newsom, of Waverly, Iowa, often gets lost in the discussion. Maybe he can change that whenever Nebraska resumes full-scale workouts.
Junior-college transfers Jordon Riley and Keem Green will be counted on to make big contributions immediately.
Plus, "You still have Ben Stille in there to lead," Chinander said of the senior from Ashland-Greenwood.
Yeah, Stille's a senior. Time moves quickly. Ask outside linebacker Caleb Tannor, a touted prospect in the class of 2018 who has made it to his junior season with only five tackles for loss and 3½ sacks. His coaches were going to ask Tannor to make big strides this spring, but the Huskers had only two practices before the big national shutdown.
"He's either going to do it, or he's not," Chinander said.
Tannor and JoJo Domann are veteran outside backers with plenty of talent. But Chinander wants more consistency and overall production from them. If he doesn't get it, keep an eye on true freshman Jimari Butler (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) and juco transfer Niko Cooper (also 6-5 and 220). That size gets your attention, doesn't it? Frost is in the process of making Nebraska look more like a formidable Big Ten team.
The return to action of senior safety Deontai Williams will be something to watch closely when football resumes. He missed all but one game last season with an injury.
During Michael Jordan's fascinating interviews and practice footage in "The Last Dance," I've at times found myself thinking back to Tommie Frazier.
"I thought when he got injured, he was playing as well as anybody on our defense," Chinander said.
Williams' return means a lot of things, but one strikes me as being particularly important: It allows junior Cam Taylor-Britt to play where he fits best, at pure corner or slot corner as opposed to safety, where he started seven games last year. Chinander thinks the world of Taylor-Britt, especially when he's playing corner.
Meanwhile, my thoughts drift to something Chinander said about redshirt freshman Javin Wright. The coach described the 6-3, 205-pounder as "a ridiculously smart player." Wright could add 20 pounds and play outside linebacker, or stay at his current weight at play safety or corner. He was going to be a player to watch this spring.
Inside linebackers Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer also belong in that category along with several other young players in Travis Fisher's secondary — the strength of the defense, easily.
By the way, Chinander had planned on simplifying his system this spring to get defenders flowing to the ball more quickly. The idea was to establish a foundation, then build on it during preseason camp in August.
Now what's the plan? It's going to be interesting to watch Frost and company adjust. I've been thinking about it quite a bit.
Beats watching cornhole.
