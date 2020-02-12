Steven M. Sipple: Wait until next year? Don't attach that theme to Bolt's bunch in 2020

Aaron Palensky sounds thoroughly disinterested in a "wait until next year" theme for Nebraska baseball this season.

He was thinking big Wednesday. Michigan big.

"I remember sitting in my host family's basement watching the College World Series and watching Michigan," Palensky said of a Wolverine squad that made it to the best-of-three championship finals last June in Omaha. "It definitely left a bad taste in my mouth, especially because we beat Michigan more times than they beat us last year."

Nebraska ended the 2019 regular season by winning two of three games against Michigan in Lincoln before the teams split a pair of games in the Big Ten Tournament.

"Truthfully, when we beat them in the Big Ten Tournament, I thought we ended their season," Palensky said. "Then seeing they were one of the last teams to get in (the NCAA Tournament, with an at-large bid), I didn't really think much of it. Honestly, I didn't think they'd make it out of the regional. But then just seeing what a team can do when it gets hot at the right time and knowing if we can do that — peak at the right time — we can do what Michigan did and even more."