If you're a Nebraska assistant coach, particularly one who happens to coach quarterbacks, I'm guessing this season registers on the high end of the stress meter.
It might even make a guy feel like he's stuck spinning in a samsara -- "the whirlpool of life," as Mario Verduzco puts it.
Or, as Merriam-Webster puts it, samsara is "the indefinitely repeated cycles of birth, misery, and death caused by karma."
How pleasant.
At any rate, Verduzco, the second-year Nebraska quarterbacks coach, was asked this week about the topic of stress. It's certainly a germane subject at the moment in the Husker camp. And, yeah, Verduzco thinks about this sort of stuff in great detail, as one would expect from the noted QBs professor.
But this discussion isn't only about quarterbacks.
"It's the notion that we're building something here, and it's going to get built," said Verduzco, pointing to the process that current Nebraska head coach Scott Frost used to build Central Florida into a power in 2017.
Verduzco was a big part of that success, as he groomed McKenzie Milton.
"It's a matter of being in the middle of the building process and at the same time seeing the future, and knowing it's going to take place -- but at this moment, you're kind of caught behind it," he said. "It's a really interesting dynamic that, for me personally, I felt my first season at UCF in 2016 and I felt last year here and feel now.
"It's important to stay focused. Bang, bang, bang. Plan your work and work your plan, and all that sort of stuff."
He tries to keep his sense of humor and also strives to avoid grinding on his quarterbacks, especially over matters that could be judged as trivial.
Bottom line, Verduzco is supremely confident in Frost.
"Hey, it is what it is right now," he said. "We're here to clean up the mess."
Description: Head football coach Scott Frost talks about quarterbacks and running backs on Oct. 24, 2019.
No reason to elaborate on the mess, except to say Nebraska lost six of its last seven games in 2017 by an average of 26.2 points, and Husker fans literally were leaving unused tickets on the sidewalk on game days.
Verduzco tells it like it is. He also tells you that if he's feeling stress, it's "eustress" as opposed to "distress." Eustress, as defined by Merriam-Webster, is a "positive form of stress having a beneficial effect on health, motivation, performance, and emotional well-being." It can come about when you're faced with a challenge.
Yeah, Verduzco and his crew face quite a challenge this week. Nebraska's offense is searching for anything that helps move the chains consistently, and I mean anything that might help. Complicating matters is uncertainty at quarterback for Saturday's home game against Indiana (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten). Will Adrian Martinez be ready? Noah Vedral? Are we about to see true freshman Luke McCaffrey's first meaningful action?
Nebraska (4-3, 2-2) needs a win badly as it chases bowl eligibility after coming up short in that regard each of the past two seasons. Meanwhile, one of the team's most dangerous weapons, speedy running back Maurice Washington, is out of the picture for now and maybe for good. Plus, the team's most versatile skill player, true freshman Wan'Dale Robinson, is limping with a left foot/ankle injury.
All the while, a big task for Verduzco's quarterback crew is maintaining a posture of poise and strength no matter who's playing the position, even if it's the rookie. It's easy to imagine McCaffrey playing a critical role at some point soon, perhaps as soon as Saturday.
So, let's call it good stress and go from there.
"It's all part of the game, number one, and part of the crazy-ass position that I coach," Verduzco said. "It's a goofy position. But I don't let it get me all freaked out."
Although Nebraska leans hard on its quarterbacks in the absence of a wealth of skill-position weapons, you would never catch Verduzco complaining about it. In fact, his attitude is borderline inspirational, particularly in our increasingly soft society.
"That's the nature of playing the quarterback position regardless of the hand you're dealt," he said. "Let's get after it. If there's slack to be picked up for whatever reason, let's go."
He doesn't spend a lot of time thinking about the importance of Nebraska reaching a bowl because his main concern is the next round of practices and meetings. Keep your focus on what's in front of you. That's his approach. He emphasizes the importance of staying away from the edge of the "wheel of fortune of life."
Stay squarely in the hub, he says.
"That way, you don't get too high and don't get too low. I talk to the quarterbacks about that. They think I'm a freaking wack job and that's fine. But I talk to them about the samsara and the wheel of fortune. When you're on the wheel, when you're on the outskirts, you're up and down and round and round. What you want to do is find a way of getting in the hub.
Parker Gabriel gives insights on quarterbacks and an update on the game against Indiana after practice on Oct. 23, 2019.
"Eustress is part of being in the middle. When you're distressed, you're on the outside."
It all makes sense. And while the discussion is relevant to the quarterback position on virtually any team, it's especially true at Nebraska. Verduzco firmly believes that's the case, and I wholeheartedly agree. Fan and media focus on the program is intense -- yes, more intense than in the vast majority of other programs.
"It's just everything," Verduzco said. "It's a ginormous responsibility. So stay in the hub. Don't get on the outskirts, man, because that's where you get yourself in trouble."
He said his quarterbacks must absolutely project strength even during times when it feels like walls are caving in all around them. I've long marveled at quarterbacks who are able to do that. Because those walls, man, they can feel unwieldy -- almost as scary as the samsara.