Steven M. Sipple: Unsolicited QB advice for Frost; and an intriguing story brewing in Omaha

Meanwhile, you hope Nebraska fans exhibit patience as freshmen Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg find their footing. Social media can be an awful place. You hope the young Husker quarterbacks, including sophomore walk-on Matt Masker, steer clear of it.

Keep in mind, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Smothers has been on campus for just over a year. We also should keep in mind that late in his senior season at Muscle Shoals High School in Alabama, Smothers cracked four ribs, had a partially collapsed lung and also a hip pointer, then attempted to play the next week. He's obviously a tough kid. He had pretty much moved past those injuries by this time last year, then spring ball got canceled. Bottom line, he's in the early stages of his development as a college quarterback.

It also should be noted that Smothers generally wasn't regarded as a ready-made collegiate starter. He didn't have a long list of scholarship offers — Louisville and Ole Miss were his only other Power Five offers. This may sound crazy, but some players actually need time to develop.

Frost says Smothers and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco continue to work on Smothers’ delivery to increase the amount of force he can get on the ball. Smothers generally was hot and cold Saturday, but heated up as the day progressed.