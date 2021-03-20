Steven M. Sipple: Tuioti's life in Lincoln working out well with help from some Hawaiian friends

Those stops were far different than Nebraska in one significant way, he says.

"I knew the football fan base here was strong," Tuioti says. "But I didn't realize how strong it was until I got here. I didn't fully understand the level of passion. My eyes were open to it a little when I was at Michigan, just seeing its strong fan base."

Michigan, however, is an hour's drive from Michigan State. There obviously are plenty of pro sports in Michigan. But in Nebraska, well, there's obviously not much to deflect focus from Big Red.

Creighton basketball? It hardly moves the needle outside of Omaha unless you're an alum.

"For me and my family, it was like, 'Holy cow, Nebraska football is king in the state,'" says Tuioti, who was born in California but raised his family in Hawaii. "Just seeing it and experiencing it, it just motivates me to try to get our guys as dialed in as we possibly can to get these fans here fired up about football, get them proud of Nebraska football again.

"That's what I'm hoping we can do when we get a chance to play and have the fans back here in the stadium."

