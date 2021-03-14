Steven M. Sipple: Tuioti gleans optimism from 'ancient' DL video, and shares 'Polar Bear' story

Sometimes a coach can glean optimism by delving deep into the video archives.

Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti last week watched video from the Huskers' 2018 loss to Colorado. Yes, 2018. Forever ago. Tuioti was coaching at Cal at the time. Even so, he noticed defensive linemen playing for NU in 2018 that he coaches now.

"It was Damion Daniels, Deontre Thomas and Ben Stille," Tuioti said. "They were young guys in 2018. I started counting it up. I can't believe how old these guys are now. They have a lot of years in the system, and all of that matters. You're accumulating thousands and thousands of reps.

"I'm just excited for our guys, excited to see them take the next step. From the young guys to the old guys, they're a prideful group. Obviously, we have a long ways to go. But I definitely like the direction they're headed right now."

Nebraska football fans are looking for reasons for optimism, embracing any they can find. After all, the program has endured losing seasons in five of the past six years. But even the most pessimistic Husker fan should be able to find reasons for hope in the defense in general and Tuioti's group in particular.