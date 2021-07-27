Steven M. Sipple: Towering and talented, Allen hopes to live up to Frost's glowing praise

Frost has known Allen since Allen’s high school days in Aurora. As head coach at Central Florida in 2016 and 2017, Frost recruited Allen. Now, Frost portrays Allen as a focal point of the offense, someone capable of making significant improvement on his career-best numbers last season (18 receptions for 236 yards and a touchdown).

Allen had a total of nine receptions combined in 2018 and 2019.

By the way, he’s never been to a bowl game.

“Austin’s seen a lot of different things, been through some struggles in his three years, and I think that gives him a determination to make sure while he’s at Nebraska that this thing goes the way he wants it to,” Frost said. “He’s pushing himself, he’s pushing everybody else. He can want to be a leader, and that’s great. He can want to be a captain, and that’s also great. My guess is the team will vote him one because that’s the kind of leadership he’s giving us.”

Meanwhile, Frost also mentions the 6-6, 260-pound Vokolek (nine receptions for 91 yards last season as a junior) as he reels off the team’s foremost leaders.