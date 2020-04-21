Steven M. Sipple: Tip of the cap to Bill Busch, who pulled off one of rarest recruiting feats ever

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Don't even try to tell me you've heard of this happening in college football.

It simply doesn't happen. There's too much that works against it happening.

Here's the deal, though: Bill Busch tends to make things happen. He's a 4 a.m. riser and an all-day grinder. To say he's enthusiastic about what he does in this world is an understatement. He basically willed his way into being a college football coach in the early 1990s, going so far as to buy — on his own dime — the same coaching uniform worn by the Nebraska staff, even though he wasn't technically part of that staff.

He would drive on his own to away games and walk into the stadium with the full-time staff. Mind you, he wasn't being paid. He was doing what he had to do to get his foot in the door. After all these years, his story just keeps getting better.

He's been a full-time assistant at nine different schools, including four years (2004-07) at Nebraska. The 54-year-old is now in his third season as safeties coach at LSU, the defending national champion. But that national championship ring, and the winding path Busch traveled to earn it, isn't the rare achievement we're talking about in this case. What we're talking about here is so unlikely, I would challenge anyone to find another case even similar to it.