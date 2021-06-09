Steven M. Sipple: Thrilled by Husker baseball's surge, Moos plans to 'reinvest in the success'

"I've always said it's one thing to get there, to the top, and it's another to stay there," he said. "To stay there, you've got to reinvest in success."

Moos in the coming week or so will sit down with Bolt and discuss the season. That's standard practice for an AD.

"We look at the whole program and it's my job to say, 'Where can I help you? Let's look at scheduling, let's look at everything,'" Moos said. "That conversation will include (coaching) personnel and all of that. It will include facilities. We have a really nice baseball facility at Haymarket Park, but it needs a little updating — locker rooms and stuff."

It's very possible Bolt's salary will get a little updating. My dad always told me to avoid spending other people's money, so I'm not going to delve too deeply into what Moos should do here. Bolt's annual salary is $300,000, which last season ranked fifth among Big Ten head coaches. Michigan coach Erik Bakich's $806,289 annual pay topped the list, followed by Rick Heller at Iowa ($376,500).

Bakich, of course, guided the Wolverines to the CWS championship series in 2019.

Nobody's saying Bolt should make $800,000 per. But, yeah, a hefty raise likely is in order after Nebraska finished 34-14 and stood toe-to-toe with the best team in the nation.