Steven M. Sipple: Three takeaways from news of Maurice Washington's dismissal from team

I hesitate to characterize Washington as a major distraction because it does sound cold, especially on this day. He's a young man trying to find his way and overcome a difficult past. But the fact is, he's facing a felony charge in California. He twice was suspended from the team this season -- for the first half of the opener against South Alabama and also for the first half of the Oct. 5 game against Northwestern. The second suspension was unrelated to his legal issue.

On Oct. 21, when Frost announced Washington wouldn't be part of the team for the time being, it was clear to me the situation was weighing on Frost. I know he tried to help Washington grow as a person. I know that for a fact. Frost has referred to how Tom Osborne stuck with players who needed guidance -- and acutely needed football for structure in their lives. Based on what I've heard from people in the program, Washington falls under the category of a player who needs structure. Nothing wrong with that. So do I. So do a lot of people.

But there are certain acts that run against team rules and are non-negotiable. Frost also emphasized that part. Bottom line, a wayward player at some point has to help himself while playing by the rules established by program leaders. My read, with help from those close to the situation, is Washington hasn't done enough to help himself in recent months.