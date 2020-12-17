Steven M. Sipple: Three freshmen on Husker offensive line is fitting end, and good place to start

"Linemen do the work," he says. "They're not about getting their names in the paper."

There's something else we should emphasize.

"Let's be honest, they're the biggest dudes on the team, and when people act up, they're the guys that set the tone," Kaczenski said.

Something tells me former Nebraska All-America defensive lineman Jason Peter would agree.

Same goes for Ndamukong Suh, Rich Glover, Zach Wiegert, Dominic Raiola, Dave Rimington and all the other forces of nature who played in the trenches for Nebraska.

"It's not a defensive back who's going to jack a guy up against a locker for not doing what he's supposed to do on and off the field," Kaczenski said. "That comes from the O-line and comes from the D-line.

"You set the tempo with that physicality, that toughness, that respect. That's where it all starts. I mean, tell me a good team that had a bad O-line and a bad D-line. It just doesn't work like that. You can't cover up those positions. That's why it's so important that you have guys play together year after year and get that continuity."