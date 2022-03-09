Steven M. Sipple: Thompson isn't Nebraska's starting QB quite yet; it just feels that way

As far as we know, Casey Thompson hasn't nailed down Nebraska's starting quarterback job, yet.

After all, he's practiced a grand total of five times with the Huskers. We're in the chilly days of early March. That little late-August skirmish in Ireland is a long time from now.

That said, it's difficult to blame Thompson if he feels like "the man" already.

"If I go somewhere (in Lincoln), I'm probably going to get stopped," the graduate transfer from Texas said Wednesday during his first appearance before Nebraska's media throng. "When I wake up and decide to leave my house and go to a restaurant or go out to any public place, I kind of have to make sure I'm presentable and have to watch who I'm with and what I'm saying.

"I'd say every time I've left the house so far, other than going to the gas station, I've been stopped."

Such is life as Nebraska's No. 1 quarterback, right?

Wait a minute, that hasn't been settled. My bad.

Hey, it just feels that way. In fact, nothing we heard Wednesday suggested otherwise. The 23-year-old Thompson clearly is comfortable in the Nebraska limelight, which shines extremely bright on young stars. Thompson spent four years at Texas. He gets that part of the deal.

He spent three seasons as a backup at Texas, which he thinks about every day, he said.

"I'm getting to go out here now at practice and take the first-team reps," he said.

First-team reps? Duly noted.

"I just remember how I had to sit and wait for three years and had to take the third-string and fourth-string and second-string reps (at Texas)," he said. "Honestly, I'll just say I'm definitely grateful. I remember my time as a backup at Texas, but I just knew if I kept working as hard as I can and tried to watch as much film as I could and just prepared, another opportunity would fall in place.

"I'm glad I'm on the other end of sitting and waiting my turn."

Oh, Thompson knows he has to win the job this offseason. He can't afford to let up. But there's little doubt he's the front-runner here. He's easily the most experienced quarterback in Nebraska's system, having started 10 games at Texas this past season, going 4-6.

He's the odds-on favorite in part because time is of the essence in Nebraska's camp, and his pronounced experience advantage over the rest of the field is critical.

Nebraska fifth-year head coach Scott Frost and a revamped offensive staff are in the midst of formulating a new system. Frost needs the system to click quickly because his 15-29 record at NU leaves him with little runway remaining.

Thompson is 23. He's seasoned. Put it this way, he'll turn 24 on Oct. 3, five games into the 2022 schedule. We may have a pretty good idea by then whether Frost will make it to 2023.

As for early impressions of Thompson, they seem genuinely favorable.

“He sees the field really well," Frost said. "There are some things when you get a new QB, sometimes everything is moving fast and they get tunnel vision and it’s been apparent from the beginning that he sees the field. When he knows where to go, the ball comes out quick. He’s kind of a step ahead of the game. That only comes from experience that he already has.

Nobody rules out Logan Smothers winning the job. A sophomore from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Smothers is an appealing figure in my mind because he's adamant that he never considered leaving Nebraska during the offseason and is convincing in saying that he's here for good. That's an extremely refreshing approach in this increasingly transitory world of sports.

Chubba Purdy, the redshirt freshman transfer from Florida State, will have to come from behind in the race because he's been limited by injury so far this spring. He said he should be full-go March 21 with Nebraska resumes practice following a week off for spring break.

Let's be real, it feels like everyone is chasing Thompson. Truth be told, it felt that way soon after he chose Nebraska in early January. You perhaps recall the photos on social media of Thompson with a bunch of Nebraska offensive linemen at Haymarket eatery. Savvy move by the new guy.

"The team does a good job of allowing me to be myself and lead if I need to," he said. "We have a lot of good voices on this team, and I think I'm definitely one of the leaders of the offense."

Yes, Thompson picked up the tab for that dinner (and drinks). He also picked up the tab for a bowling outing that night. Let's just say the name, image and likeness part of collegiate athletics has been kind to Thompson.

NIL often will be kind to projected starting quarterbacks. Just saying.

In that regard, Thompson was asked what Nebraska's NIL experience is like compared to Texas.

"Nebraska is probably hands-down one of the best programs in the country for name, image and likeness opportunities," he said. "The support in the fan base, there's nothing that really compares to this. I'm kind of even surprised, and a little bit blown away, by how much football is a big deal around here. But it's been great. It's been fun.

"I'm kind of at the point now where I'm having to tone down some of the opportunities just so I can focus on ball."

Backups typically don't have those sorts of concerns. Just saying.

