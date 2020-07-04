Steven M. Sipple: The story of Mike Ekeler's aborted 27-mile run on I-80 after a 2010 practice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: During the past two decades, the Nebraska football team has cycled through dozens of assistant coaches. You tend to lose track of where they've ended up. In coming weeks, the Journal Star will take readers through a "Where are they now?" of some former NU assistants. We continue with Mike Ekeler.

Mike Ekeler, an excitable sort, often prefaces his football stories with phrases such as "Think about this" and "This is the greatest story of all time."

In January, the 48-year-old native of David City was named special teams coordinator at North Texas. His Mean Green players soon will learn about Ekeler's storytelling prowess, if they haven't already.

Think about this one: During the spring of 2010, when Ekeler coached Nebraska's linebackers, he recalls the Husker defense plodding through a terrible Friday practice. So, Ekeler had a message for his linebackers before a scrimmage the next morning.

"I said, 'Hey, guys, listen,'" Ekeler recalls. "'My family's out of town. They're in St. Louis. I've got nothing to do the rest of the day. All I want is for us to have the greatest practice in the history of the University of Nebraska, and then I'm going to go run a marathon.'"