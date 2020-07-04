Steven M. Sipple: The story of Mike Ekeler's aborted 27-mile run on I-80 after a 2010 practice

Editor's note: During the past two decades, the Nebraska football team has cycled through dozens of assistant coaches. You tend to lose track of where they've ended up. In coming weeks, the Journal Star will take readers through a "Where are they now?" of some former NU assistants. We continue with Mike Ekeler.
Mike Ekeler, an excitable sort, often prefaces his football stories with phrases such as "Think about this" and "This is the greatest story of all time."
In January, the 48-year-old native of David City was named special teams coordinator at North Texas. His Mean Green players soon will learn about Ekeler's storytelling prowess, if they haven't already.
Think about this one: During the spring of 2010, when Ekeler coached Nebraska's linebackers, he recalls the Husker defense plodding through a terrible Friday practice. So, Ekeler had a message for his linebackers before a scrimmage the next morning.
"I said, 'Hey, guys, listen,'" Ekeler recalls. "'My family's out of town. They're in St. Louis. I've got nothing to do the rest of the day. All I want is for us to have the greatest practice in the history of the University of Nebraska, and then I'm going to go run a marathon.'"
Not an official marathon, mind you. In this case, Ekeler had an NU football staff member drop him off on Interstate 80 about 27 miles from Memorial Stadium. It was 90 degrees. The good news: The wind was at his back. The bad news: It was all of 90 degrees. He made it to the 21-mile mark, but not the full 27. We'll get to what happened in a second.
Anybody familiar with Ekeler probably wouldn't be overly surprised by the marathon story. His energy is a defining trait. He's one of those guys that, after you talk to him on the phone, you feel like you should do a workout immediately. He was his typical fired-up self last week as he discussed his winding career path since his days at Nebraska (2008-10). He since has had stints at Indiana (2011-12), USC (2013), Georgia (2014-15), North Texas (2016), North Carolina (2017-18), Kansas (2019) and now back to North Texas, where he coaches under fifth-year head coach Seth Littrell.
Ekeler has coached linebackers at every one of his stops since Nebraska. At KU, he doubled as special teams coordinator, under Les Miles. Now, it's just special teams.
"I'm to the point where I've kind of made a career shift," Ekeler says. "I love special teams. When you coach special teams, you get to coach the entire team. You get to teach every one of those players — I know this sounds kind of weird — literally all the fundamentals of football. You get to teach them how to block. You get to teach them how to defeat and set up blocks. You teach them every base fundamental of becoming a better player. You can have a huge impact on a team. I absolutely love it.
"My focus is to be the best special teams coordinator in the country, and just help our team become more fundamentally sound."
It'll require ample energy. Of course, that's never been a problem for Ekeler. Flash back to the spring of 2010 at Nebraska. His marathon day. Right after the morning practice, the team had a barbecue with boosters. Yes, Ekeler enjoyed some barbecue before heading to the interstate.
"You can't run on an empty stomach," he says with a chuckle.
He evidently is a hot-weather runner.
"I was cruising," he says. "I was a damned machine, man. I felt great. After about mile 15, I kind of hit that runner's high."
He had an old-school playlist roaring in his headphones — everything from traditional country to rap to Eric Clapton to Ziggy Marley. He was in fine form as he approached the exit near Waverly. He had zero doubt he would complete his run. But then came trouble.
"I got pulled over by a state patrolman, full sirens and everything," Ekeler recalls. "He goes, 'What the hell are you doing? You need to get in the vehicle. It's illegal to run on the Interstate.'"
Ekeler had been running for two hours-plus.
"The patrolman told me, 'I can't let you run out here. If you get hurt, I could get fired,'" Ekeler says. "I look in his mirror and it looked like I had damned rabies, I had such bad cotton mouth. By that point, I had been sitting in his car for a few minutes. I said, 'Well, I am kind of tired. Would you mind just dropping me off at Memorial Stadium?'"
Once he arrived at the stadium, he checked his cellphone. A few of his friends saw him on the interstate and expressed concern.
"The message from my wife (Barbie) is the best," Ekeler says. "She said, 'I've gotten several calls from people who said they saw you running along I-80. I told them all: No way, he's not that stupid.'"
Ekeler loves telling the story. He also thoroughly enjoys talking about his time at Nebraska. He tells you about Cody Glenn's successful shift from running back to linebacker in the spring of 2008, and Glenn's nervousness before his first game playing the position. Ekeler tells you about his rocky start with Phillip Dillard in 2008 before Dillard matured into a tackling machine in 2009. The coach will tell you Lavonte David's 152-tackle season in 2010 is a school record that will stand forever.
Ekeler clearly has an affinity for former Husker linebacker Will Compton, a sophomore in 2010, Ekeler's final season in Lincoln.
"I'd go on record saying Will Compton is the smartest player in the NFL," Ekeler says of the seven-year NFL veteran.
Wait a second. The smartest player in the NFL? Really?
"Think about this," Ekeler says as he launches into his Compton story. "This is the greatest story of all time ..."
Ekeler has a ton of them, including one heck of a marathon tale.
