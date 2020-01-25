Steven M. Sipple: The losing stings, but Hoiberg's offense already is joy to watch in year one

“It’s very unique in this league because we play five-out a lot of times," Hoiberg said. "The reason we do that is because I think the strength of our team is our guards’ quickness and speed in getting into the paint.”

That might mean the guards creating a shot for themselves, or else spreading the ball to spacing on the backside.

“We rarely run a big guy to the rim unless he has an advantage, especially after makes," Hoiberg said. "I just think that approach is the best opportunity for us to have success on that end of the floor based on the skill set of our players.”

Yes, Hoiberg pays attention to the other end of the floor, too. You know, the defensive part. Straight-edge Fred is detail-oriented and demanding. I don't think a lack of defense will be a long-term issue in his program. Keep in mind, roster talent will improve quickly, as in next season.

For instance, Hoiberg already speaks highly of 6-8 guard Dalano Banton, who's sitting out as a redshirt.

“He has as good a feel for the game as anyone I’ve ever been around — just his IQ and knowing when to cut to the basket," the coach said. "He gets four layups a day just by making the right read and cutting to the basket.