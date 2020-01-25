Steven M. Sipple: The losing stings, but Hoiberg's offense already is joy to watch in year one

If you're a Nebraska men's basketball fan, you just might be smiling right now.
If folks look at you kind of funny, well, just keep smiling and understand it's hard to blame them. After all, Nebraska suffered its fifth straight loss Saturday, a 75-72 decision against 24th-ranked Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Huskers fell to 7-13 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten.
But Nebraska fans don't have to look hard for silver linings. There's one in particular: My heavens, the offense is a joy to watch, particularly in the context of years and years of Husker head coaches who leaned much harder on defense than offense.
Granted, Danny Nee had excellent offensive teams at Nebraska. His first game as the school's head coach was a 109-101 loss to Cal-Irvine in 1986, the year the NCAA adopted the three-point line. After Nee's tenure ended in 2000, a lot of boring offense ensued. I'm not saying offense was always terrible under head coaches Barry Collier, Doc Sadler and Tim Miles, but covering games often was a ponderous exercise.
Bottom line, Fred Hoiberg's approach is a refreshing change — yes, even as losses pile up. But you expected the losing, right? Or you at least understand it. After all, Hoiberg took the job in early April and turned over the roster in a little more than a month. So, back to silver linings: You probably didn't expect Nebraska to rank second in the Big Ten in turnover margin at plus-3.0 per game. The Huskers are surprisingly clean and crisp with the rock.
You probably did expect a fast pace, and Hoiberg's delivered, as Nebraska ranks 13th nationally in offensive tempo. The Huskers average about 15 seconds per possession. There's cutting and passing. The ball seldom dies in someone's hands. How often did we witness that during the last few years?
That said, Hoiberg probably doesn't enjoy this discussion much. He's a competitor, and losing sucks. But entertainment matters — not as much as winning, but it matters. Fred learned that while growing up watching Iowa State's fast-paced style under the late Johnny Orr, and later playing for Orr.
“I sat under the basket as a ball boy and just saw the attendance continue to rise," Hoiberg said. "Playing in that system was a lot of fun, and that did have a lot to do with the philosophy that I have as a coach.”
The idea is to strike before the defense has a chance to get set.
“Is it about entertainment? I don’t think it was because of that reason that I decided to coach this way," he said. "But I did see how the (Ames) community embraced that style of play."
Nebraska fans seem to be enjoying it, and the fun's just starting.
"When it’s working, it looks great," Hoiberg said. "Sometimes when it doesn’t, it can get ugly out there. But if we can take care of the basketball and get quality possessions, you’re going to have a chance, and we have had a chance," even during the current skid.
Think how good Nebraska's offense will look when more talent is added to the equation. As former Oklahoma coach Billy Tubbs used to say, the best play isn't what you draw up on a grease board. The best play is a player who makes plays.
In that regard, NU point guard Cam Mack deftly banked in a floater to give his team a 72-66 lead with 2:59 left against Rutgers. He finished with 19 points and four assists despite missing a chunk of the first half in foul trouble. You see what I see. Mack is loaded with talent.
Let's hope he maximizes it. If he does, he could become the best to play the position at Nebraska.
“The thing that makes somebody a great point guard, in my opinion, is when they make the hard plays look easy, and Cam does," Hoiberg said. "At the same time, he has almost a 4-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in league play, which is hard to do, especially when you play at our pace.
“We try to keep good spacing around him. He’s done a good job hitting guys on cuts."
The 6-foot-2 sophomore has worked hard on his three-point shooting, and it shows. He was 4-for-5 from distance Saturday to raise his season percentage to 35.1. But his free-throw shooting (58.8%) needs to improve.
At any rate, Mack has the keys to a system that's fun to watch. And let’s be clear: It’s a unique system, especially in the Big Ten.
“It’s very unique in this league because we play five-out a lot of times," Hoiberg said. "The reason we do that is because I think the strength of our team is our guards’ quickness and speed in getting into the paint.”
That might mean the guards creating a shot for themselves, or else spreading the ball to spacing on the backside.
“We rarely run a big guy to the rim unless he has an advantage, especially after makes," Hoiberg said. "I just think that approach is the best opportunity for us to have success on that end of the floor based on the skill set of our players.”
Yes, Hoiberg pays attention to the other end of the floor, too. You know, the defensive part. Straight-edge Fred is detail-oriented and demanding. I don't think a lack of defense will be a long-term issue in his program. Keep in mind, roster talent will improve quickly, as in next season.
For instance, Hoiberg already speaks highly of 6-8 guard Dalano Banton, who's sitting out as a redshirt.
“He has as good a feel for the game as anyone I’ve ever been around — just his IQ and knowing when to cut to the basket," the coach said. "He gets four layups a day just by making the right read and cutting to the basket.
“That’s why Thorir (Thorbjarnarson) is thriving, just because he has such a good understanding of knowing when to cut to the basket. That’s what this offense is all about. It really is a read-and-react offense."
My read is this offense is going to be a hoot for Nebraska fans to watch for years to come.
Now, I get that Husker sports fans have ample reason to be cynical these days. "You better get us now" and all that.
In this case, it seems easy to be optimistic.