Steven M. Sipple: The case for McCaffrey; and why reaction to Husker loss isn't overreaction

"Luke was a good spark because Luke is more, to me, when it comes to tempo, he can move the ball more productively and faster," Mills said. "He looks to the sideline, gets back, everybody is set up and he snaps the ball quick, so it's just all about getting the defense on their (heels) and making them tired."

In the passing game, McCaffrey made quicker decisions than Martinez. Once McCaffrey entered the game, the offense's pace quickened. Ah, yes, a fast-paced offense. Remember that concept? Frost on Monday made a revealing comment in that regard.

"Part of the reason we haven't gone light speed around here (on offense) is we didn't want to leave the defense on the field that long," the coach said.

That's understandable. After all, Nebraska's defense last season allowed a pathetic 5.7 yards per carry in Big Ten play to rank last in the conference. This year, the Huskers look much more capable in the front seven. To wit: Ohio State and Northwestern have averaged 4.2 yards per carry. That's acceptable.

Here's the deal: The defense's improvement could actually lead to a faster pace on offense. You know Frost wants it, and you know McCaffrey could help matters.