Steven M. Sipple: Tears don't lie — Nebraska I-back great Doug DuBose touched by Hall honor

Doug DuBose sits in midmorning sunshine Friday on a patio of a Haymarket district hotel.

His longtime girlfriend and best friend, Lynette Jurgens, is on hand with a scrapbook adorned with a red "22," DuBose's jersey number at Nebraska, where in 1984 and 1985 he became the first player in the program's rich history to rush for 1,000 yards as both a sophomore and junior.

If you followed Nebraska football during the 1980s, you understand that DuBose is absolutely one of the most naturally talented running backs to ever wear the scarlet and cream. He was a high-stepping speedster who seemingly was put on earth to play the position. It indeed came very naturally to him, says DuBose, who on Friday night will be among the Husker greats to be inducted into the Nebraska chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame.

I sometimes wonder what players who are inducted into various Halls of Fame really think about the honor. Some obviously care more than others.

I don't wonder how DuBose feels about it.

His tears say it all.