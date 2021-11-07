Steven M. Sipple: Taylor-Britt inspires without trying; JoJo's rise; and Martinez's legacy

He's come on strong of late. The 6-foot, 197-pound Alabama native performed exceptionally well Oct. 9 in Nebraska's loss to Michigan, recording 11 tackles and three pass breakups. Against Purdue on Oct. 30, he played the lead role in holding standout receiver David Bell to 74 yards (on nine catches). Bell responded with an 11-catch, 217-yard performance in Saturday's 40-29 victory against then-No. 3 Michigan State.

Of course, Taylor-Britt was all over the field Saturday as Nebraska pushed sixth-ranked Ohio State to the limit before falling 26-17 at Memorial Stadium. Granted, OSU converted 9 of 19 third-down opportunities and racked up 495 yards. But the Buckeyes had scored fewer than 30 points only one other time this season, in a 35-28 loss to Oregon in mid-September.

Ohio State never found the end zone in the second half. Even so, Taylor-Britt expressed frustration. He also sounded determined to teach young players in the program how to give that much more to get the program over the proverbial hump.

"We are trying to teach them the culture of being a Blackshirt on defense," he said. "For some of the young guys on offense, they have their thing, but it's still the culture we have to build — everybody, the whole team. It is there, but we need just a little bit more. As you can see, it's always one play or something in the game."