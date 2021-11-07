Steven M. Sipple: Taylor-Britt inspires without trying; JoJo's rise; and Martinez's legacy

From Memorial Stadium, Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss the Nebraska football tea…
Things I know, and things I think I know:
Nebraska junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt wasn't necessarily trying to inspire anyone after Saturday's game.
However, he made a remark that could be easily construed as inspirational as he recounted a conversation with teammates.
"Like I told the guys last week, it does not matter how many games we have left, we still have to play football," he said. "We have been playing this game since we were little. Why give up now? We are trying to get those trophies across the field against Wisconsin and Iowa."
In other words, Taylor-Britt obviously plans to finish out the season, as opposed to opting out. With Nebraska scuffling along at 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the Big Ten, he could turn his back on teammates and begin preparing for the NFL Draft without receiving much flak at all. That's the world we're in.
Call me old-fashioned, but I think it sounds much more appealing to hear a player say he wants to battle to the end with teammates and coaches.
Taylor-Britt is healthy. He made a commitment to the program and university. And he's fulfilling it. Perfect.
Granted, an agent could get in Taylor-Britt's ear and convince him to sit out his team's final two games, Nov. 20 at Wisconsin and Nov. 26 against Iowa in Lincoln. However, he sounds resolute in his intentions.
He's come on strong of late. The 6-foot, 197-pound Alabama native performed exceptionally well Oct. 9 in Nebraska's loss to Michigan, recording 11 tackles and three pass breakups. Against Purdue on Oct. 30, he played the lead role in holding standout receiver David Bell to 74 yards (on nine catches). Bell responded with an 11-catch, 217-yard performance in Saturday's 40-29 victory against then-No. 3 Michigan State.
Of course, Taylor-Britt was all over the field Saturday as Nebraska pushed sixth-ranked Ohio State to the limit before falling 26-17 at Memorial Stadium. Granted, OSU converted 9 of 19 third-down opportunities and racked up 495 yards. But the Buckeyes had scored fewer than 30 points only one other time this season, in a 35-28 loss to Oregon in mid-September.
Ohio State never found the end zone in the second half. Even so, Taylor-Britt expressed frustration. He also sounded determined to teach young players in the program how to give that much more to get the program over the proverbial hump.
"We are trying to teach them the culture of being a Blackshirt on defense," he said. "For some of the young guys on offense, they have their thing, but it's still the culture we have to build — everybody, the whole team. It is there, but we need just a little bit more. As you can see, it's always one play or something in the game."
Taylor-Britt is leading with both his on-field performance and his words. He's a team captain and obviously takes it seriously.
NFL executives, take note. Taylor-Britt's talent is obvious. He's a certain draft pick. His will to win also is obvious, as is his commitment to teammates and coaches. He's a team-first guy.
An organization can't have enough of those.
* JoJo Domann, Nebraska's sixth-year senior outside linebacker, was stung personally in August when he wasn't named a team captain. He kept leading anyway, right up to a performance against Ohio State — nine tackles, an interception, a near-interception, two breakups and a QB hurry — that was downright memorable, especially considering the nature of his hand injury.
Bottom line, he's a uniquely talented player whose passion runs hot for both the sport and his team.
At this point, like Taylor-Britt, Domann is basically a lock to be drafted by an NFL team.
A broken jaw, another losing season, questions to be answered: Battered Martinez, Huskers come up short vs. OSU
* My email bin is flooded. I love it. Many of Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez's harshest detractors also are quick to point out the Huskers' substandard offensive line. Here's the kicker, though: A lot of those same people criticize Scott Frost for sending out the kicking team on fourth-and-4 at Ohio State's 13-yard line early in the fourth quarter.
Let me get this straight. You have little confidence in the QB and O-line, but you shout "Go for it!" on fourth-and-4 against the sixth-ranked team in the nation.
You'll have to help me square that one up.
* The news Saturday that Martinez has been playing with a broken jaw and high-ankle sprain affects how we'll size up his legacy at Nebraska.
At least it should affect it.
To review: He absorbed a wicked shot to his jaw early in the Sept. 25 game at Michigan State and departed to the locker room for a series before returning to lead a near-upset.
There was some buzz the first week of October that he might miss the Northwestern game. But he played exceptionally well.
"It's good," he told me that week of his jaw. "No issues, no worries."
I was struck by how animated he was when I broached the topic.
"Nothing really to say on it," he said. "Just ready to go. Nothing that's holding me back. Nothing major."
My read is he didn't want the topic to become a distraction.
Talk about a team-first player ... Wow.