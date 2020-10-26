Steven M. Sipple: Takeaways from NU's Zoom session, including why unique QB plan can work

We're in the thick of it now. Nebraska moves forward quickly after its 52-17 loss Saturday at Ohio State.
Next up, a nemesis.
There was plenty of talk about this week's home game against ninth-ranked Wisconsin (1-0), and other matters, during a Monday Zoom session featuring NU coach Scott Frost and a few of his players.
Here's what made an impression on me:
1. Yes, it absolutely matters that Nebraska has dropped seven straight games to Wisconsin. It certainly matters to Husker senior corner Dicaprio Bootle, a team captain and one of the most thoughtful players on the team.
He was asked if this game takes on added meaning in the context of the series' recent history, and I think Nebraska fans will appreciate his answer.
"They have a little streak going against us," he said. "I've never beaten them in my time here, so obviously it would mean a lot to me, in this year, to go out there and give it my all and get the guys ready to change the narrative of what this game has been.
"It's going to be hard-nosed, physical football. We understand that. We know that. That's what Wisconsin brings. We have to match the physicality."
Wisconsin prevailed last season 37-21 even though Nebraska outgained the Badgers 493-482. The Huskers' Dedrick Mills rushed 17 times for 188 yards. NU wasn't pushed around. That perhaps helps its confidence this time around.
Keep in mind, Wisconsin lost ample firepower from last season's Rose Bowl squad, most notably running back Jonathan Taylor, receiver Quintez Cephus, center Tyler Biadasz and linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr.
Although UW steamrolled Illinois 45-7 on Friday night, the Badgers looked rather ordinary at the skill positions. Their strength in 2020 is defense, especially in the trenches of their 3-4. Go figure.
Nebraska fans probably should be ready for a close game this week whether quarterback Graham Mertz is available or not. Bottom line, a lot of Husker fans feel it's time to end the losing skid against the division rival. Bootle would agree: It's time to change the narrative.
2. Nebraska did some nice things against Ohio State, but let's cool any talk of the Huskers program taking a significant step forward in a 35-point loss.
Such discussion feels sort of pathetic in the context of the program's rich history of success.
"I mean, the scoreboard is what it was, and that's the ultimate indicator of how the game went," said Nebraska senior defensive lineman Ben Stille, an Ashland native. "A loss by 30 isn't necessarily a step in the direction we're looking for."
Good answer from a Nebraska kid who has pride in the program and a strong sense of history.
3. It was impressive how well Frost incorporated quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey into the game plan Saturday.
Nothing seemed forced, and the principals in the discussion seemed to embrace the plan. That's critical.
"It definitely felt natural," said Martinez, crediting the coaching staff.
"In addition, Luke and I, I think we really make a great team," added Martinez, who was 12-for-15 passing for 105 yards while rushing 12 times for 77 yards and a touchdown.
"We're going to build on that the rest of the year. We're comfortable with it, and we just want to win at the end of the day."
I don't sense a shred of tension between the two QBs. Tension can arise in these types of situations, and a little tension can be helpful. But unless I'm mistaken, you just don't see it here.
It helps that they're friends, Frost said.
"I think they're both rooting for each other and pulling for each other," the coach said.
How important is a bond in this type of situation?
"It probably makes it easier, more healthy," said Frost, who then got to the heart of the matter.
"Both of them deserve to play," he said. "You could see it in that game. They both ran hard and both threw the ball well. If we can find ways to get them both out there, we will."
It makes sense. You don't have to be Andy Reid to see why it can work.
4. Bootle just sounds like a leader.
You heard it in the way he addressed a question regarding college football rules (targeting, for instance) that often work against defensive backs.
"Any real defensive back isn't going to sit and complain about all that kind of stuff — whether you get a holding call or a pass interference or targeting, you're just going to continue to play ball," he said. "Refs are human just like us. They don't make all the right calls. Sometimes they make mistakes. Sometimes they see things differently than how they actually happened.
"As a defensive back, you just have to live with it. That's the game you play. You just have to find a way to make a play without drawing a flag."
That's maturity. A lot of fans could learn from that response.
