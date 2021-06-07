Steven M. Sipple: Sure, the loss stings, but Huskers' late-season uprising something to behold

Bolt clearly does. He has both answers and presence. You wonder why his players are so confident? Well, having a tough-minded and astute leader is simultaneously calming and galvanizing.

Nebraska has a real coach, amigos, and it might be really hard to keep him in Lincoln. Get used to that conversation. If Husker fans are lucky, we'll be having it for many years to come.

Another takeaway from this memorable season hit home Sunday night as Spencer Schwellenbach shut down Arkansas with 4 2/3 innings of sterling relief. We talk a lot around here about what needs to happen for Nebraska men's teams to get over the top in close games. Well, here's the news: Having first-round talent is a big part of it. It's the biggest part, arguably.

Having just one or two big-time, elite dudes can be the difference in crunch time.

I don't have to tell you about Kevin Kopps. Wow. He may have been even better than advertised.

For Nebraska, Schwellenbach was that dude. There's talk of him going in the first round of the MLB Draft. You saw why.

Thank Darin Erstad for landing the Michigan native in Lincoln.

In fact, thank Erstad for leaving the program in solid shape.