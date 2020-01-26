Steven M. Sipple: Strickland recalls Mamba's counter moves as we ponder magnificent loss

Kobe's death at age 41 hit the sporting world hard. It affected even non-sports fans. It perhaps hit us in the way Roberto Clemente's death stunned us in late December 1972, when he died in a plane crash at the age of 38 while en route to deliver aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. Clemente was a baseball icon, a beloved figure who starred at the plate and in the field and was widely known for his charity work.

I don't like comparing these type of situations, but it's done for the sake of perspective. Kobe's death affects many people because we felt like we knew him even if we didn't. After all, many of us watched him grow into a man, at least in a sporting sense.

Kobe was complex. To wit: He helped lead the Lakers to five NBA championships, as many as Magic Johnson. Yet Kobe also was known for helping cost the Lakers as many as three more titles because of his inability to coexist with center Shaquille O'Neal.

Kobe was the first player in NBA history to play 20 seasons with the same team. I love that about him. But it wasn't always smooth sailing, which is why veteran Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke regards him "as the most polarizing figure in the history of Los Angeles sports."