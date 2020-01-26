Steven M. Sipple: Strickland recalls Mamba's counter moves as we ponder magnificent loss

Former Nebraska basketball star Erick Strickland, arguably the best defender to ever play for the Huskers, took his hard-nosed approach to the NBA for nine seasons starting in 1996.
Yes, that was the season that a teenage Kobe Bryant showed up in Los Angeles as a Laker rookie with monster plans.
What a wonderful period for the NBA, with the likes of Allen Iverson, Steve Nash, Ray Allen and Stephon Marbury entering the league. Strickland remembers it all with a matter-of-fact fondness, if you will.
A graduate of Bellevue West now living in suburban Dallas, Strickland guarded Bryant dozens of times, but didn't get to know Kobe personally. Opponents were less apt in those days to hob-knob away from the court, or even on it.
"You were trying to beat their ass," Strickland told me Sunday in his familiar raspy voice. "You had a few friends or whatever on different teams at different places, but for the most part it wasn't usually like that."
That said, Strickland felt sadness upon hearing the stunning news earlier Sunday that Bryant and daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash.
"He'll be missed," Strickland said. "He was a big community guy. He loved his kids and loved his family. He was writing books for kids. He was really starting to reinvent himself and to see him go before his time, it's tough. I feel for him and his family and the Los Angeles community."
Kobe's death at age 41 hit the sporting world hard. It affected even non-sports fans. It perhaps hit us in the way Roberto Clemente's death stunned us in late December 1972, when he died in a plane crash at the age of 38 while en route to deliver aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. Clemente was a baseball icon, a beloved figure who starred at the plate and in the field and was widely known for his charity work.
I don't like comparing these type of situations, but it's done for the sake of perspective. Kobe's death affects many people because we felt like we knew him even if we didn't. After all, many of us watched him grow into a man, at least in a sporting sense.
Kobe was complex. To wit: He helped lead the Lakers to five NBA championships, as many as Magic Johnson. Yet Kobe also was known for helping cost the Lakers as many as three more titles because of his inability to coexist with center Shaquille O'Neal.
Kobe was the first player in NBA history to play 20 seasons with the same team. I love that about him. But it wasn't always smooth sailing, which is why veteran Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke regards him "as the most polarizing figure in the history of Los Angeles sports."
Yes, Kobe was different things to different people. But if you become the most polarizing figure in the history of L.A. sports, well, you obviously made a colossal impact. Kobe made a big enough impact that people all over the globe Sunday were imitating his step-back move as a tribute.
As for the 46-year-old Strickland, there's an obvious question for him. After all, he guarded both Kobe and Michael Jordan during a nine-year NBA career, including four full seasons in Dallas and two in Milwaukee. So, which icon gave the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Strickland more problems?
"Kobe's skillset was very similar to Michael's in that he just had a tremendous amount of counters," Strickland said. "No matter what, you just had to play Kobe in a balanced manner and just hope he didn't have a good night. He was an extreme competitor."
Bottom line, Jordan gets the overall edge in terms of which player was more difficult to defend, Strickland says.
"You could put some body on Kobe," said the former Husker, noting the NBA was much more physical back then. "But you really couldn't put as much body on M.J. He would exploit it. They had very similar counters, and they both wanted to beat you bad. I mean, it's a close call."
My only brush with Kobe occurred in 1999. It actually was pretty cool. Because I was working on a story on then-Lakers rookie Tyronn Lue, also a former Husker, I attended a Lakers game at the The Forum in Inglewood, California, the team's former home.
After the game, while walking to my car, a garage door opened below The Forum, and Kobe came roaring up a ramp in a black luxury vehicle. The Black Mamba had a big presence even then. His fabulous and fascinating career was just getting started. I'll let Plaschke, the Times columnist, take it from here.
In April of 2016, as Bryant's career was coming to a close, Plaschke wrote something about Kobe that resonated Sunday: "He never wanted to win our hearts, he just wanted to win. Yet in the end, laying himself bare to Los Angeles for two decades as both a basketball deity and flawed human, Kobe Bryant somehow did both."
Perfect. RIP, Mamba and Gianna.