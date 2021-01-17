Steven M. Sipple: Something Frost could learn from (gulp) Texas; and Williams' team inspires

What now? Frost has key decisions to make about staff configuration. It would require significant shuffling to come up with a configuration that would have a full-time assistant dedicated to special teams, a la Bruce Read, the special-teams coordinator on former Nebraska head coach Mike Riley's staff.

I wouldn't rule out such a role. Can Frost afford to rule it out? His offense doesn't seem poised for a big turnaround in 2021. But the defense looks like it could be stout. If he can get special teams playing at a high level, well, a bowl game would seem much more likely.

Remember when many of us snickered at Read making $450,000 annually to coach only special teams (before he was fired following the 2016 season)?

Times have changed. Plus, that's chump change in Texas.

* It can be beneficial to hear what media outside of our realm think about Frost's program.

Bill Bender, national college football writer for The Sporting News, says he's not completely surprised by Nebraska's level of struggle under Frost.

After all, "He did say he was going to build this thing brick by brick," Bender said Friday morning on "Early Break" (93.7 FM). "He said that in his opening speech (in 2018 during Big Ten Media Days)."