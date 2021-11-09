Steven M. Sipple: Solich made it work with revamped staff in 2003. Can Frost pull it off in 2022?

Bottom line, it's simply unhealthy for the program to keep lowering standards. Alberts, as much as he wants Frost to succeed, can't afford to hand Frost too much leeway in 2022. In other words, I'm guessing a 6-6 record won't cut it. It shouldn't cut it. I think even Frost would agree it shouldn't cut it.

If you're a Nebraska fan, you hope Frost has one hell of a solid plan in mind. You hope he's already pulling levers to make it work. I'm guessing it'll involve the hire of a seasoned offensive coordinator, preferably one with multiple years of play-calling and perhaps even head-coaching experience. If Frost is wise, he'll make sure the new coordinator's system fits the team's current personnel. This needs to be a quick fix.

Nobody's saying Nebraska should be required to win the Big Ten West Division next season in order for Frost to stay employed. But the schedule lightens considerably. So, NU should be expected to at least challenge for first place in its division.

Unlike his predecessor, Bill Moos, Alberts declines to attach specific records to season expectations. That said, Alberts made it clear Monday that the clock on Frost’s tenure does not reset just because he’s retooling his offensive staff.