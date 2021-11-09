Steven M. Sipple: Solich made it work with revamped staff in 2003. Can Frost pull it off in 2022?

Nebraska's football season in 2003 was one that many Husker fans would like to forget forever.
Make no mistake, it was an awkward period in a proud program's history.
In some ways, it still haunts the program.
But it's also illustrative to current Husker fans that a revamped coaching staff can produce immediately strong results.
Granted, Nebraska coach Scott Frost faces a daunting road ahead as he goes about the process of replacing four offensive assistant coaches with whom he parted ways Monday.
Life's interesting, isn't it? Many Husker fans clamored in recent weeks for Frost to make changes on his offensive staff. He made the changes, and many of those same people now say it'll never work. Wonderful.
In 2003, however, then-Nebraska coach Frank Solich made it work with six new full-time assistant coaches: Bo Pelini, Marvin Sanders and Jimmy Williams on defense; and Barney Cotton, Tim Albin and Scott Downing on offense. With Pelini leading the defense, NU defeated 24th-ranked Oklahoma State 17-7 in a tone-setting opener. The Huskers reeled off five straight wins to begin the season and finished the regular season 9-3 before adding a 10th victory in the Alamo Bowl.
Why was it an awkward season? Solich was fired one night after Nebraska finished the regular season by winning at Colorado. Then, almost the entire staff was jettisoned soon after a 17-3 win against Michigan State in the bowl game.
That's right, the team finished 10-3, and yet athletic director Steve Pederson cleaned house, justifying his move with the infamous line, "I refuse to let the program gravitate into mediocrity."
OK, I'll stop with the history lesson. It remains painful for many people. Still makes me cringe.
Fast forward to 2021. Frost stands at 15-27 overall (10-23 Big Ten) with two difficult games remaining in his fourth season at Nebraska. We learned Monday that he'll get a fifth season, but he'll have to make it work in 2022 with no fewer than four new assistants, a new-look offense (probably) and perhaps a new quarterback.
However, Frost does have something Solich clearly lacked. That is, the support of his athletic director. Frost and Trev Alberts work together well — or so it seems — whereas Solich and Pederson hardly spoke. Pederson clearly had designs on firing Solich soon after taking over the department in late 2002, whereas Alberts on Monday told the Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald, "I don’t think it’s any secret that I’ve wanted (Frost's program) to work."
Which raises a critical question: What sort of expectations should be attached to Frost's program in 2022? His records at Nebraska are 4-8, 5-7, 3-5 and now 3-7. At this point, a mediocre record in 2022 would represent progress. However, although Frost retains ample support in the fan base — it's basically divided, with heated ongoing debate — even his ardent supporters' patience is being tested.
Bottom line, it's simply unhealthy for the program to keep lowering standards. Alberts, as much as he wants Frost to succeed, can't afford to hand Frost too much leeway in 2022. In other words, I'm guessing a 6-6 record won't cut it. It shouldn't cut it. I think even Frost would agree it shouldn't cut it.
If you're a Nebraska fan, you hope Frost has one hell of a solid plan in mind. You hope he's already pulling levers to make it work. I'm guessing it'll involve the hire of a seasoned offensive coordinator, preferably one with multiple years of play-calling and perhaps even head-coaching experience. If Frost is wise, he'll make sure the new coordinator's system fits the team's current personnel. This needs to be a quick fix.
Nobody's saying Nebraska should be required to win the Big Ten West Division next season in order for Frost to stay employed. But the schedule lightens considerably. So, NU should be expected to at least challenge for first place in its division.
Unlike his predecessor, Bill Moos, Alberts declines to attach specific records to season expectations. That said, Alberts made it clear Monday that the clock on Frost’s tenure does not reset just because he’s retooling his offensive staff.
“We intend to hit the ground running," he said. "This is not an effort to say, ‘Let’s buy three or four more years so that we can say, well, it will take this staff some time.’ Those are not part of the conversations.
“As we get into it, Scott and I will have very clearly defined expectations. I don’t know that those will be made public — I just don’t think that’s fair — but if some coach, any coach, in the athletic department is separated from, he or she will not be surprised, let’s put it that way.”
Sanders, now the defensive coordinator at Division III Claremont McKenna (California) College, recalls his mindset in 2003 shortly after joining the staff as secondary coach.
"I was coming back home to Nebraska, a place where I kind of thought I might be forever," he said Tuesday. "Coaching changes weren't a common thing at Nebraska back then. Maybe they were at other places in the country, but not at Nebraska. I mean, I replaced the guy (George Darlington) who coached me, and he was there for 30 years. I thought I was coming home to do the same thing."
Nebraska's program since has changed dramatically, and certainly not for the better. At this point, it's not even close.
Contact the writer at ssipple@journalstar.com or 402-473-7440. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.