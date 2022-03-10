Steven M. Sipple: Smothers' loyalty to Nebraska is an especially appealing trait in this world

In the context of Nebraska’s offseason quarterback moves, the question posed Wednesday to Logan Smothers made some sense.

When did Smothers ultimately decide to return to Nebraska?

His answer was revealing.

He never considered leaving, he said.

In effect, there was no decision.

“I came here from Alabama, and this is where I want to be,” the third-year sophomore told reporters. “The whole time I knew I was staying right here.”

Even after Nebraska in January added two quarterbacks from the transfer portal?

“Yes, sir,” Smothers said. “Competition. Love it.”

Considering the transitory nature of college football these days, that is a beautiful answer.

It's even more appealing when you consider Smothers verbally committed to Nebraska in July 2018, before Scott Frost had coached a single game at NU.

Loyalty is a wonderful trait.

Thing is, Smothers now finds himself in a decent situation as Nebraska continues spring practice.

It’s not perfect, but it’s decent.

In the cold of winter, Nebraska added to its roster graduate transfer Casey Thompson from Texas and redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy from Florida State. It appears Thompson immediately has stamped himself as the favorite to take over as the Huskers’ starter in 2021. With a 4-6 record for the Longhorns last season, Thompson is easily the most experienced QB on the team.

Meanwhile, Purdy has been limited through the early stages of spring practice by injury. Which means Smothers may have a leg up in the quarterback race on Purdy as well as on redshirt freshman Heinrich Haarberg, the Kearney Catholic graduate who hasn’t played in a collegiate game.

Smothers acquitted himself reasonably well in last season’s final game, when he was thrust into the starter’s role against Iowa because regular starter Adrian Martinez was sidelined by a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Smothers completed 16 of 22 passes for 198 yards, although his late interception helped seal the win for Iowa.

He also ran 24 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

On the season, Smothers appeared in six games and completed 23 of 33 passes for 317 yards while rushing 37 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

He’s an excellent runner — quick and agile — and makes quick and sound decisions in the passing game.

And, you know what? It absolutely means something that he is loyal to the program. Loyal to his university. Loyal to his teammates and coaches.

When he says he’s here for the long haul, it sounds convincing.

“It’s just everything: The atmosphere, the guys in the room,” he said. “Those are my boys. I want to be here with them.”

He wants to be a leader, he said, a guy who says, "Follow me.”

He prefers to lead by example.

As the spring progresses, he’ll get an increasingly better feel for new Nebraska offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple.

“He’s real calm,” Smothers said. “He gets his message to us. He communicates well, and we just go out and do it. I like him a lot so far. He’s a good coach.”

Smothers said the transition to Whipple’s ways has been smooth. Most of the offense's terminology remains the same, he said. But there are some new routes and some new faces among the key skill players. Plus, Smothers said, the quarterbacks do a lot more footwork drills. That's because Whipple likes to put his QBs under center -- a significant change at NU from previous seasons. So, the QBs now work on five-step drops.

That’s what practice is for, Smothers said.

He said the quarterback-run scheme also remains the same.

My guess is Whipple appreciates Smothers’ low-maintenance approach.

There's a lot to like about Smothers.

He said he generated confidence from the Iowa game and is trying to keep that momentum going this spring.

“The positives of moving the ball and scoring, I try to take that,” he said. “The minus is the two turnovers.”

He moved on quickly from that game, re-watching it only once, he said.

“Since then, it’s move forward,” he said. “New year.

“I just try to keep the offense moving smooth and moving fast.”

He strikes me as the type who doesn’t overthink things.

As a classic over-thinker myself, I appreciate those who aren't that way.

Bottom line, Smothers likes it here. No reason to leave.

"I'm here," he said. "Yes, sir."

Yeah, that’s appealing these days.

Contact the writer at ssipple@journalstar.com or 402-473-7440. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.

