Steven M. Sipple: Smothers all smiles and three other takeaways from NU news conference

Nebraska's weekly media luncheon had a light and friendly mood Monday in the wake of NU's 52-7 home win against Fordham.
Hey, it's Labor Day. I half expected someone to fire up a grill.
Some takeaways:
1. Smothers all smiles: If Logan Smothers has the sort of college career he hopes, he won't always be smiling in front of TV cameras and reporters.
The Nebraska freshman quarterback surely hopes to be a critical player in the program's rise. He surely hopes to be heavily involved in games in which there's a lot on the line. The Huskers won't always win those games. This sport has a way of humbling even the best of the best.
On this day, though, Smothers greeted media with a wide and engaging smile. He's a friendly sort, that's for sure. He clearly feels good about his first appearance as a Husker, which occurred in the win against Fordham. He led two touchdown drives (in three chances) while finishing 4-for-7 passing for 50 yards. He also rushed four times for 36 yards.
"It's always been a dream for me just to go out there in front of 85,000," he said. "Pretty great feeling."
Were nerves a factor?
"A little bit, of course, since it was the first time playing in front of 85,000," he said. "So that was huge. I just tried to be calm and cool."
Nebraska left guard Ethan Piper said nobody had to calm Smothers when he entered the game with NU leading 38-7 and 3:07 remaining in the third quarter.
"He was dialed-in," Piper said. "When he came in, I tried talking to him and he was like, 'Ethan, I've got this.' He handles himself very well. It feels really natural with him in the game."
Did Nebraska starting quarterback Adrian Martinez have any feedback for Smothers following the game?
"Yeah, of course," Martinez said. "But nothing I have to share with you guys."
Fair enough.
2. Frost has some bite: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost took issue with my assertion that Husker junior Cam Taylor-Britt has endured sort of a rough first couple of games.
Of course, I was referring to Taylor-Britt's muffed punt against Fordham, which followed his punt-return gaffe against Illinois.
"I don't think he's had a rough first couple weeks," Frost said. "He's played really well on defense. He's had two bad plays. If you look at any player on our team, they've had two bad plays in two games. So I wouldn't characterize it as a rough start. We've just got to make better decisions on punt return."
Frost said he's not the type of coach who'll fire someone from a role if they make a mistake.
To be sure, Frost expressed confidence in Taylor-Britt while adding the punt return mistakes have to stop.
"But Cam gives us our best opportunity for a big play back there, too," the coach said. "We'll make that decision as we go forward, but I trust Cam."
Will Taylor-Britt be back deep Saturday?
Seems like something to watch.
3. Martinez happy for the kids: Count Martinez among those who are big fans of NU's new practice of providing tickets to kids who otherwise wouldn't be able to attend Husker games.
"You know, there was a lot of noise made about the sellout streak and the amount of fans who were going to be in the stands," Martinez said. "You can focus on that side. Or there's the other side where, man, what an opportunity for some of these kids who have never been able to come to a game. After the game, I got to take a picture with the Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln. You could just see the joy on their faces and how much it meant to them to be there.
"I'm just blessed to be in the position I'm in to have that sort of impact. It was amazing. I hope they enjoyed it. It's something to cherish, something that's special."
With about 2,000 tickets still available last week, two donors made the decision to purchase those tickets and have them given to kids and their families that otherwise may not have the opportunity. They called it the Red Carpet Experience.
I call it a new tradition. I hope so, anyway.
4. Viewing habits: As I said, the mood was generally light Monday. Labor Day and all that.
Seemed a good time to ask Martinez how much college football he watches on TV.
"It all depends. Maybe if we're coming off a tough loss, I don't necessarily want to go watch football right away," he said. "Maybe I'll take a break and watch it at night. But I love the game. I love college football. I love the NFL. When Minnesota and Ohio State were playing (last week), I was watching that game. It's fun. It's what it's about. It's not like I sit down and watch an entire day on Saturdays. I have my own game to focus on."
This week, it's Buffalo. See you there.