Steven M. Sipple: Smothers all smiles and three other takeaways from NU news conference

To be sure, Frost expressed confidence in Taylor-Britt while adding the punt return mistakes have to stop.

"But Cam gives us our best opportunity for a big play back there, too," the coach said. "We'll make that decision as we go forward, but I trust Cam."

Will Taylor-Britt be back deep Saturday?

Seems like something to watch.

3. Martinez happy for the kids: Count Martinez among those who are big fans of NU's new practice of providing tickets to kids who otherwise wouldn't be able to attend Husker games.

"You know, there was a lot of noise made about the sellout streak and the amount of fans who were going to be in the stands," Martinez said. "You can focus on that side. Or there's the other side where, man, what an opportunity for some of these kids who have never been able to come to a game. After the game, I got to take a picture with the Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln. You could just see the joy on their faces and how much it meant to them to be there.

"I'm just blessed to be in the position I'm in to have that sort of impact. It was amazing. I hope they enjoyed it. It's something to cherish, something that's special."