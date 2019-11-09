Nebraska-Wisconsin to kick off at 11 a.m.

The Big Ten announced Monday that the kickoff time of Nov. 16's matchup between Nebraska and Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium would be in the morning or early afternoon slate.

Breakfast it is.

The Huskers and Badgers will begin at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska will be coming off its second bye week of the season. Wisconsin hosts Iowa on Saturday.