Steven M. Sipple: Simmons' story of redemption can uplift even the grouchiest of grinches

"I see all the adversity and chaos that everybody else sees, but I don't see the benefit of feeding into it. I choose to be happy, and I even like making other people happy -- even if they're laughing at me. I'm cool with that. I want to see other people happy because I know what being happy does for me."

Simmons works hard at being happy, arising daily at 3 a.m. and doing a set of spiritual readings.

"And then I drink coffee out of a prison mug," he says. "It's a reminder. I brought it home on Dec. 12 of 2009 and have been using it every day since."

He gets on Facebook and sends out videos depicting ... well, happiness. He dances and shares a positive thought or two. There's always something to do, someone to touch. After all, 6 p.m. comes quickly. That's when he goes to bed, soon after Muir does his thing on "World News Tonight."

"When I started this routine, it started in prison," Simmons says. "At 5 o'clock in prison when you watched the news, shortly after that your day was over and everybody started getting into things they were getting into in prison. Bad things."