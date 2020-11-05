 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steven M. Sipple: Serious evaluation of Husker program? Frost wouldn't want it any other way
View Comments
editor's pick topical top story

Steven M. Sipple: Serious evaluation of Husker program? Frost wouldn't want it any other way

{{featured_button_text}}
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 10.5

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) enjoys a moment with Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald prior to the game last season at Memorial Stadium. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

I almost hesitate to bring this up — you probably have enough on your mind already — but the pandemic has created a lot of unfortunate conversations, and not just in politics. 

Here's one: Due to virus-related challenges in college football, we should pause serious evaluations of programs and their progress or lack thereof. 

That's malarkey, amigos. 

What fun is that? 

And how disrespectful is that to some programs?

By pausing serious evaluations, you would essentially diminish the accomplishments of teams such as Purdue, which has bolted to a 2-0 start after finishing 4-8 last season. 

You would pour cold water on Michigan State's startling upset of Michigan, and Indiana's riveting upset of Penn State. 

You would reduce the magnitude of Bishop Neumann graduate and former Husker Noah Vedral guiding Rutgers to an opening-week win at Michigan State.

You would tell Pat Fitzgerald that his Northwestern squad's 2-0 start is really no big deal, even though the Wildcats were 3-9 overall and 1-8 in the Big Ten last season. 

You also would tell Scott Frost that if his Nebraska team defeats Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Illinois, well, it's just Northwestern. 

How disrespectful is that?

What fun is that?

"It's a big game because, even though it's a weird year with 2020, there are still a lot of expectations for the program and for Scott," says Jay Foreman, who was a teammate of Frost's on Nebraska's 1997 national championship team. 

Red Report: Wilson/Piper rotation will continue; run game responsibilities; improved Northwestern attack

"It's time for us as a program to get on the right track," added Foreman, who played linebacker for eight seasons in the NFL (1999 to 2006). 

It's hard for me to put a "must-win" label on the game for Nebraska, which opened the season with a 52-17 road loss to then-No. 5 Ohio State before having last week's game against Wisconsin canceled due to the Badgers' surge of COVID-19 cases.

"Must-win" seems a bit rash at the moment. On the other hand, it makes sense in some regards. To wit: With a loss, Nebraska would face a steep uphill climb in the race to win the Big Ten West Division. Really steep. Especially considering Penn State is NU's third opponent. 

Meanwhile, the rest of Northwestern's schedule is relatively manageable — at least by Big Ten standards.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Of course, part of the intrigue stems from that little comment Frost made this week about his team being "ready to turn a big-time corner" if, you know, it can actually play a game.

As for being ready to turn the corner, Nebraska fans want proof, and it's difficult to blame them. Although it seems like years ago, the Huskers lost five of their final six games in 2019. Frost is 9-16 in two-plus seasons at NU, including 3-9 in games decided by a touchdown or less. Those records are not what anybody expected when Frost took the job. 

If Nebraska prevails this time around in Evanston, I would be shocked if it's by more than a touchdown. 

If Northwestern prevails? Same. 

This has slugfest written all over it, and Husker Nation will watch closely. It should watch closely for progress in the program. Yes, even in a pandemic. 

"I think Nebraska should win this game, so first and foremost, you're looking for that," said Foreman, a regular on sports talk radio. "And then it's almost like I want to make sure what I saw against Ohio State was real. I think the Buckeyes are one of the best — if not the best — teams in the nation along the line of scrimmage. 

"You're not going to dominate Ohio State up front. But Nebraska was winning in the trenches at times on defense, especially Casey Rogers, Ty Robinson and Damion Daniels. They did some good things from a technical standpoint and a physical standpoint." 

One could say the same about Nebraska's offensive line, which paved the way for a ground game that averaged 5.8 yards per rush.  

If Frost can get a couple of his speedy young receivers ready to help the downfield passing game, it could open up the run game in a big way. On the other hand, if Nebraska can't push the ball downfield, the sturdy Northwestern defense will creep ever closer to the line of scrimmage and plug up run lanes, making life even more miserable than it already feels in this pandemic nightmare. 

Sorry, that was a lapse. Football should provide a sense of escape. If Nebraska were to beat Northwestern, it would brighten the mood in our state quite a bit.

A loss? Ugh. 

"It's a huge game. It's huge for Adrian (Martinez)," said Foreman, referring to Nebraska's junior quarterback. "They're going to test him physically. No. 42 (Paddy Fisher) and No. 51 (Blake Gallagher), they're going to bring it. And it's a big game for Scott." 

Foreman returns the conversation to the Ohio State game. It's sort of surprising to hear someone with two national championship rings — Foreman also was part of the 1995 crew — talk in such glowing terms about a 35-point loss. But, yeah, these are strange times.  

"Can we take what we did in the first half in Ohio and really explode and make a big statement?" said Foreman, who is playing host to a postgame show this season on 93.7 The Ticket. 

Yes, indeed, let's see Nebraska beat a team it's not necessarily supposed to beat (Northwestern opened as a 3½-point favorite). 

Let's see if Nebraska can make a statement that lends credence to the notion that it's "ready to turn a big-time corner," as Frost suggests. 

Let's do some serious evaluating of Nebraska's program under Frost.

He wouldn't want it any other way. 

50 of the greatest moments in Husker football history

Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News