Steven M. Sipple: Serious evaluation of Husker program? Frost wouldn't want it any other way

As for being ready to turn the corner, Nebraska fans want proof, and it's difficult to blame them. Although it seems like years ago, the Huskers lost five of their final six games in 2019. Frost is 9-16 in two-plus seasons at NU, including 3-9 in games decided by a touchdown or less. Those records are not what anybody expected when Frost took the job.

If Nebraska prevails this time around in Evanston, I would be shocked if it's by more than a touchdown.

If Northwestern prevails? Same.

This has slugfest written all over it, and Husker Nation will watch closely. It should watch closely for progress in the program. Yes, even in a pandemic.

"I think Nebraska should win this game, so first and foremost, you're looking for that," said Foreman, a regular on sports talk radio. "And then it's almost like I want to make sure what I saw against Ohio State was real. I think the Buckeyes are one of the best — if not the best — teams in the nation along the line of scrimmage.

"You're not going to dominate Ohio State up front. But Nebraska was winning in the trenches at times on defense, especially Casey Rogers, Ty Robinson and Damion Daniels. They did some good things from a technical standpoint and a physical standpoint."