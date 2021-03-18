Steven M. Sipple: Seems odd to put heat on Moos; mulling Frost's offense; longing for Waco

Perhaps Trev Alberts someday will get a legitimate crack at the NU job. But such talk is premature at the moment.

"Each stop had a little bit different scenarios," Moos said of his AD career. "But I couldn't come back here (to his ranch in eastern Washington) and sit and leave the department on anything but solid footing and in a winning position. It'd drive me crazy."

"We need to get that new building finished," he continued, referring to the $155 million football training facility, set for completion in 2023. "I have nine head coaches who I hired. I want to see all their programs develop and be competitive. I want to see Will Bolt's baseball team be successful. I want to see Fred Hoiberg's magic that he's worked. And, of course, there's football."

If Moos' stock has dwindled in the eyes of some folks, it's mostly because his two high-profile hires — Hoiberg and Scott Frost — have been largely disappointing. Although Frost's struggles are more widely discussed than Hoiberg's, Fred also has been slow to show satisfactory progress. He's 5-34 (.128) in Big Ten play. That is simply a startling stat.

But let's face it, Moos made the two hires that essentially everyone wanted.