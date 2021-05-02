Steven M. Sipple: Saying there's 'a lot to be proud of,' Martinez prepares to receive degree

“So, now, I’m finally getting to walk in front of my family, in Memorial Stadium,” he said. “A lot to be proud of.”

Life moves incredibly fast. He hasn’t thought a lot about what Saturday will feel like for him, surrounded by fellow graduates as former Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne delivers the commencement speech on the field that bears his name.

“It’ll hit me then,” Martinez said. “It’s hard to believe it’s already been this long and I’m graduating. It’s nuts. I don’t have much time left.”

He said earlier this spring that “it’s definitely open” whether he will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility and return in 2022.

He has plenty to think about before making that sort of weighty decision.

He’s also keeping his options open in terms of future employment.