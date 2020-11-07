Steven M. Sipple: Same old issues crop up in Husker loss as fan apathy becomes concern

EVANSTON, Ill. — During a gorgeous November day on a picturesque campus, Nebraska football fans wanted to see their team finally do something special.
By the way, when was the last time the Huskers did something you would deem special?
You probably have to go clear back to mid-November of 2018, when Nebraska won a slugfest in the snow against Michigan State on Senior Day in Lincoln. It wasn't earthshattering stuff. The Spartans fell to 6-5 that day. But the Huskers did enough to make you think Scott Frost was pushing the program in the right direction.
Fast forward to Saturday. If Nebraska is making progress as a program, most of it is occurring behind the scenes. Oh, you see a few good signs here and there on gamedays, but not nearly enough of them. You certainly didn't see enough progress in Frost's program on this day, as unranked Northwestern prevailed 21-13 in the disconcerting quiet of this remarkable pandemic season.
Nebraska should be farther along as a program, said Frost, who fell to 9-17 as the Huskers' head coach.
You could find a lot of Nebraska fans who would say that's an understatement. Dating to last season, the Huskers have dropped seven of their last eight games. Entering this season, we heard a lot of talk from NU's camp about how hungry it was to play this season. I believe that talk is genuine. But you want to see the hunger manifest itself in the form of good football on autumn Saturdays.
Husker fans know what good, detailed football looks like. They know what a poised team looks like. Frost's program needs to cover a lot of ground before you can say it's sound when it comes to details. You see it sometimes, but not nearly enough. And you too often come away from these games thinking the opponent was more poised and even worse, more hungry.
Nebraska opened the season with a 52-17 loss at Ohio State in which the Huskers drew eight penalties for 90 yards. Against Northwestern, the Huskers drew nine for 55. You're seeing veteran linemen jumping offsides on the first play following a change of possession. It makes you wonder about the team's overall intensity. Are players focused enough on doing what it takes?
Turnovers continue to be a problem for Nebraska (0-2). What's more, ineffectiveness in the red zone also dates to last season. The Huskers scored one touchdown in six trips into the red zone Saturday. They gained a total of 442 yards and scored 13 points. That was "inexcusable," said Frost, the play-caller. He said the issue starts with him. He said the same about his team's lack of discipline.
"We've got to get that fixed," he said. "I have to get that fixed."
Frost has to get his quarterback position fixed, too. The last thing he needs right now is a quarterback controversy distracting a team that didn't seem all that focused in the first place, particularly on offense and special teams. Nebraska gave up two long kick returns, its punting was so-so, and it missed a field goal. Yes, special teams problems continue. Another issue that keeps cropping up. What gives?
A wise man told me a couple of years ago that when you're trying to judge a program's culture, you look to special teams. In any organization, if you see people willing to do the dirty work at a high level — the work for which people get little credit — it's a good indication that the culture is strong.
Frost tells us the culture in his program is getting stronger. But we're not seeing a lot of evidence when it matters — that is, on Saturdays.
Nebraska's sloppiness in too many areas is a turnoff to a fan base that became accustomed to watching excellent football on a regular basis. If I were Frost, one of my major concerns would be fan apathy. A fan base's energy can be jet fuel for a program. I hear from a lot of people who have checked out. You blame them? Since NU's win against Northwestern last October, the Huskers have just one other "W." Against Maryland. Ouch.
This game won't help matters, obviously.
The news wasn't all bad. The defense held firm most of the day. Redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer was a revelation, the second of his two interceptions setting up Dedrick Mills' 3-yard touchdown run to give his team a 13-7 lead with 85 seconds left in the first half. Farmer was one of several young players to make a positive impact. Another was sophomore Luke Reimer, who led the team with 10 tackles.
True freshman receiver Marcus Fleming showed promise with five catches for 75 yards, and classmate Zavier Betts even got into the act with two late receptions from Luke McCaffrey.
The redshirt freshman McCaffrey replaced Adrian Martinez at quarterback after the 23-game starter threw a spirit-sapping interception as Nebraska drove for what it hoped would become a go-ahead score late in the third quarter. Martinez was late on his read. Again, you're just not seeing enough progress in certain areas, including quarterback. That's Frost's specialty. Again, what gives?
And what's next for Martinez?
"I feel for Adrian," Frost said. "It's a tough position to be in. He's put his heart and soul into this."
Nebraska's fan base puts its heart and soul into this stuff, too. The return on their emotional investment has been minimal. It's confusing, dispiriting. You heard it in Husker players' voices. They need a win. They need something that screams progress. You didn't see nearly enough of it Saturday.
