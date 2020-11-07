Steven M. Sipple: Same old issues crop up in Husker loss as fan apathy becomes concern

Husker fans know what good, detailed football looks like. They know what a poised team looks like. Frost's program needs to cover a lot of ground before you can say it's sound when it comes to details. You see it sometimes, but not nearly enough. And you too often come away from these games thinking the opponent was more poised and even worse, more hungry.

Nebraska opened the season with a 52-17 loss at Ohio State in which the Huskers drew eight penalties for 90 yards. Against Northwestern, the Huskers drew nine for 55. You're seeing veteran linemen jumping offsides on the first play following a change of possession. It makes you wonder about the team's overall intensity. Are players focused enough on doing what it takes?

Turnovers continue to be a problem for Nebraska (0-2). What's more, ineffectiveness in the red zone also dates to last season. The Huskers scored one touchdown in six trips into the red zone Saturday. They gained a total of 442 yards and scored 13 points. That was "inexcusable," said Frost, the play-caller. He said the issue starts with him. He said the same about his team's lack of discipline.

"We've got to get that fixed," he said. "I have to get that fixed."