Steven M. Sipple: Rough question for NU fans after latest loss: How much more can you take?

Another question: How much of this can Husker fans take?

I mean, Creighton (7-2) is a well-coached team that thrives in a defined system. But the Jays have limitations that the Huskers won't encounter against Big Ten heavies. For one, McDermott's crew doesn't have enforcers at the rim. It's a smallish squad. What's more, it's been lackluster defensively.

If you're a Nebraska fan, you've probably pondered the possibility of life in the Big Ten getting ugly for the Huskers. This game did virtually nothing to assuage those fears. You perhaps hoped it might. Yes, there was a path here for Hoiberg's team to make it close in the end, though it would've required a strong start to the game. But the Huskers were thrown off the path immediately, starting with Mack being late for the bus.

The 6-foot-2 Mack (12 points, three assists) is a talented player. Boy, he makes some gorgeous no-look passes, and he'll drive by a defender in a blink. But he obviously has to grow up and be more of a leader. Hoiberg needs that to happen this season, and for sure before next season.

But Nebraska had other issues besides Mack's tardiness — too many to document in a limited space.