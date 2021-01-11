Steven M. Sipple: Robinson's departure understandable, but still amounts to body blow for NU

"It was about 50-50 with my mom and how I was used at Nebraska," Robinson told ESPN. "I loved the touches and the way I got the touches. Sometimes they don't translate to the way I want them to for the NFL."

That part of the story is confusing, and a bit concerning. It's not the sort of message you want going out to high-profile recruits, or any recruits.

Robinson's decision to leave might be a tougher blow for Nebraska fans than Spielman leaving because unlike Spielman, Robinson was recruited by Frost's staff. Troy Walters, the former Husker offensive coordinator and receivers coach, played a critical role in Robinson's decision to come to Lincoln. Walters is no longer in the program, pushed out following the 2019 season. That didn't help matters in this case.

At any rate, Robinson was easily the best skill player on a Nebraska offense that in 2020 was lousy most of the time. In finishing 3-5, the Huskers ranked 72nd nationally in yards per play (5.56) and 93rd in yards per pass attempt (6.6). Bottom line, they averaged only 23.1 points (101st) after averaging 28.0 last season.