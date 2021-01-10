Steven M. Sipple: Rimington: 'Your plow horses up front can't be the ones making mistakes'

The only other school with three Rimington Trophy winners? That would be Ohio State. Perfect. The teams square off Monday night in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Watch the line play in the game. It'll be ferocious. But there will be plenty of precision, too.

The world will be watching, and so will high school linemen everywhere.

"As a program, you have to have something you can sustain," Rimington said. "If you can get your offensive line to Alabama's level, now everybody wants to go there. You have to have some success in order to get that ball rolling.

"Nebraska had a 15- to 20-year run (mainly during the 1980s and ’90s) when you had some of the best offensive linemen in the country, and people wanted to go there because we had some success."

As for the current state of affairs at Nebraska, Rimington believes there was improvement in line play on both sides of the ball in 2020.

"It's just penalties at the most inopportune times — mental mistakes — that were an issue," he says, referring to the offensive line.

Rimington obviously pays close attention to sophomore center Cameron Jurgens.