Steven M. Sipple: Rimington Trophy winner Biadasz conquers fears, and ultimately his position

It was Tyler Biadasz's worst fear in the world.
Then, suddenly, it wasn't.
As a standout player at Amherst (Wisconsin) High School, Biadasz never dreamed he would someday start at center for his beloved Wisconsin Badgers. After all, he never played center for his high school in the town of 1,035. But there he was on Sept. 1, 2017, a Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium, snapping the ball against Utah State as a wide-eyed redshirt freshman.
"The first drive was decent. We got a first down and I snapped the ball well," he recalls. "On the second drive, we fumbled the snap under center, and that was like my worst fear in the world. I went to the sideline and I was like, 'OK, that just happened, but it's all about how you respond.' I was thinking that it can't be my worst fear in the world anymore because it already happened.
"You've got to move on, you know?"
Biadasz moved on, all right. He started each of his 41 games at Wisconsin and last month became the first Badger center to win the Rimington Trophy. Although Biadasz won't be on hand for Saturday night's presentation dinner at the Rococo Theatre in downtown Lincoln — he is scheduled to have an arthroscopic procedure on his shoulder Friday — he makes clear his appreciation for having been awarded such a prestigious trophy, especially considering his high school background.
Put it this way: He really didn't know for certain that he would play center in college until he arrived on campus and noticed a #61 jersey hanging in his locker.
"I'm like, 'OK, that doesn't look like a defensive number,'" he said.
He then looked down and noticed the bulky knee braces and high-top offensive lineman cleats in front of his locker.
"I'm like, 'All right, looks like I'm playing offense,'" he said. "It still all seems a little crazy to me because I never played center before going to Wisconsin. I learned it from scratch."
Nebraska center Cameron Jurgens obviously can relate. He never played center before taking over the position for the Huskers last season as a redshirt freshman. He struggled with wayward snaps during the early stages of the season before getting a handle on the issue as the season progressed. Although Biadasz enjoyed a smoother transition to the job, he fully understands its challenging nature.
"I was like, 'OK, I can snap a football, that's easy,' but it's actually more than that," he said. "You have to snap and step. You have to be technique-sound. You have to be on your keys. Then all of a sudden you have to get your hands ready, you have to get your snap hand up off the ball. It took me a little bit to get it all down.
"You really need hundreds or almost thousands of reps to get that feel down so you do it right every single time. Sometimes I did have problems snapping the ball in the shotgun because I never did it before college. You're trying to go full-go on an outside zone play, and it can catch you sometimes if you don't take the right steps to your approach.
"Bottom line, you have to remember the play starts with you so you can't screw up the snap."
Biadasz notes that Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph saw his potential when most coaches didn't. At this point, you don't have to be Bill Parcells to notice Biadasz's prowess, although Dave Rimington — for whom the trophy is named — says some folks may overlook the 6-foot-3, 321-pound Badger's ability to run and pull on jet sweeps and other outside run plays.
"For a big man, Tyler can move," Rimington said. "He's not a diver. He's under control. A lot of big guys who get around the corner just dive because they can't really hang with the defensive backs and linebackers. They just try to cut people.
"But Tyler seems to run people over."
Wisconsin seems to run people over. In reaching the Rose Bowl this season, the Badgers averaged 233.1 rushing yards to rank 15th nationally. Biadasz's career at UW coincided with that of Jonathan Taylor, whose 6,174 rushing yards are the most in Football Bowl Subdivision history. Both Taylor and Biadasz are foregoing their senior seasons to enter the NFL Draft, and Biadasz is doing his training in Orange County, California.
ESPN rates him as the No. 1 center in the draft and projects him to be selected No. 51 overall (second round).
So, yet another Wisconsin offensive lineman is being coveted by NFL teams.
"We take a lot of pride in it," Biadasz said of the program's offensive line tradition. "I think you can use this season as an example. I feel like we were doubted a lot going into the season. I kept getting asked, 'Hey, what are you going to do with four starters gone?' I was like, 'Hey, it's no big deal, they're gone and we have great players who are going to step up.' I think how we played this year is a great example of how there is no down year for our line. We have great players and a great coaching staff.
"We see ourselves as technicians, and we have great character as an offensive line. A lot of the time, we make the offense go and we dictate how the game is going to go. We take a ton of pride in that."
Spoken like an accomplished center — in this case, the Rimington Trophy winner.