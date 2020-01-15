Steven M. Sipple: Rimington Trophy winner Biadasz conquers fears, and ultimately his position

Put it this way: He really didn't know for certain that he would play center in college until he arrived on campus and noticed a #61 jersey hanging in his locker.

"I'm like, 'OK, that doesn't look like a defensive number,'" he said.

He then looked down and noticed the bulky knee braces and high-top offensive lineman cleats in front of his locker.

"I'm like, 'All right, looks like I'm playing offense,'" he said. "It still all seems a little crazy to me because I never played center before going to Wisconsin. I learned it from scratch."

Nebraska center Cameron Jurgens obviously can relate. He never played center before taking over the position for the Huskers last season as a redshirt freshman. He struggled with wayward snaps during the early stages of the season before getting a handle on the issue as the season progressed. Although Biadasz enjoyed a smoother transition to the job, he fully understands its challenging nature.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I was like, 'OK, I can snap a football, that's easy,' but it's actually more than that," he said. "You have to snap and step. You have to be technique-sound. You have to be on your keys. Then all of a sudden you have to get your hands ready, you have to get your snap hand up off the ball. It took me a little bit to get it all down.