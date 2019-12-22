Steven M. Sipple: Rimington's wisdom for Jurgens; awaiting Washington news; and Fred's edge

Things I know, and things I think I know:
You tend to listen to legends when they discuss their craft. Most of them, anyway.
When former Nebraska center Dave Rimington, a two-time Outland Trophy winner, started discussing current Husker center Cam Jurgens on Saturday, my ears perked up. You perhaps know why.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has said Jurgens possesses the talent to be the next Rimington. The coach's comments in early fall of 2018, as revealed by Husker offensive line coach Greg Austin, obviously raised eyebrows.
Rimington didn't exactly stiff-arm the notion. But he made it clear Jurgens has work to do, especially on his snaps.
"He's going to be a great one, I think," Rimington said. "I don't see why not. He's light, but he's strong."
The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Jurgens started every game this season as a redshirt freshman. He struggled at times with high snaps, particularly during the season's early stages.
"Ideally, they would have had somebody else to play center this season," Rimington said. "It would've been great if Tanner Farmer would've had another year. We're basically one year behind the cycle because Tanner was playing really well at the end of his senior year (in 2018).
"Cam got thrown in there fast. People were screaming at him and I was like, 'This guy was recruited as a tight end! Are you kidding me!?'"
Rimington, who won the Outland in 1981 and 1982, is in the midst of gearing up for this year's Rimington Trophy presentation Jan. 18 at the Rococo Theatre in downtown Lincoln. Wisconsin's Tyler Biadasz is this year's winner of the trophy, which has been awarded to the nation's best center since 2000.
An Omaha native now living in New York -- where he's president of the Boomer Esiason Foundation -- Rimington put into perspective the inherent difficulty of snapping the ball in game situations.
"Cam has to practice snapping when he has a little pressure on him -- not just seven-on-seven type snaps where you're just flipping it back there with nobody to block," Rimington said. "He's always got to be moving and pretending like he's got to reach somebody.
"If I were him, I'd look at all his high snaps and figure out what he was doing wrong -- kind of reverse-engineer it. He can practice doing the most difficult things because once he gets the most difficult things down, everything else will be a breeze for him."
Rimington pays close attention to Nebraska football. His passion for his alma mater is such that he served as interim athletic director in September of 2017, before Bill Moos was hired.
"Cam reminds me a lot of Garrett Bradbury," Rimington said of last year's Rimington Trophy winner. "Garrett's a lighter guy. But he could pull, and he was a good pass-pro guy and was strong enough to be adequate drive-blocking people.
"Cam's just got to get a little stronger and a little more consistent with his snaps. To me, a lot of Adrian Martinez's problems were a result of the ball being all over the place. In that offense, you have to keep your eyes downfield."
* As for Biadasz, Rimington says some folks may overlook the 6-3, 321-pound junior's ability to run and pull -- for instance, on jet sweeps.
"For a big man, he can move," Rimington said. "He's not a diver. He's under control. A lot of big guys who get around the corner just dive because they can't really hang with the defensive backs and linebackers. They just try to cut people.
"But Tyler seems to run people over."
That sounds beautiful. Just beautiful.
* Frost told reporters Wednesday he would meet with Maurice Washington on Thursday. Maybe then we would discover whether the sophomore running back has a future with the Nebraska program. But it's been crickets on the matter.
My read hasn't changed. I wrote in late October that I believe Washington has played his final game for NU. I've since heard nothing that's altered that line of thinking. But that doesn't mean it's an easy call for Frost.
As of Sunday afternoon, Washington remained on the official Nebraska roster. The lack of clarity is confounding. But this much is certain: In his final three games with the Huskers -- Ohio State (Sept. 28), Northwestern (Oct. 5) and Minnesota (Oct. 12) -- Washington's lack of tenacity was striking. He tip-toed into traffic, carrying 15 times for 30 yards. He didn't run with the sort of effort that suggested a passion for winning, or a passion for his team.
When he's locked in, he's a special talent (although the 6-1, 190-pounder might be better off as a receiver). Let's just hope he eventually uses all his talents to their fullest. Far too many people in this world waste their abilities.
Bottom line, both Washington and the NU program could benefit by turning the page on the Husker part of his career.
* Marlon Stewart has had a nice basketball career at North Dakota since transferring from Creighton in 2016. Somehow, he was the best player on the floor Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The 6-3 guard might as well have been James Harden, the way he was slicing up Nebraska's anemic defense. "Sometimes in life you get exactly what you deserve, and that's what happened in this game," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said.
Somebody in our office recently referred to Hoiberg as "straight-edge Fred." Perfect. I'm guessing Hoiberg will come back from the holiday break with a hard edge in practice. Get ready, fellas.
* Kayla Banwarth will be an excellent head volleyball coach at Ole Miss. But she's only 30. It's her first time in charge of a collegiate program. I don't think she'll be NU coach John Cook's successor.
The Final Four is in Omaha next season. Might Cook ride off into the sunset afterward? Hard to say. But I'd watch the hiring of Banwarth's replacement closely. It just might be Cook's eventual successor.