Steven M. Sipple: Rimington's wisdom for Jurgens; awaiting Washington news; and Fred's edge

"Cam got thrown in there fast. People were screaming at him and I was like, 'This guy was recruited as a tight end! Are you kidding me!?'"

Rimington, who won the Outland in 1981 and 1982, is in the midst of gearing up for this year's Rimington Trophy presentation Jan. 18 at the Rococo Theatre in downtown Lincoln. Wisconsin's Tyler Biadasz is this year's winner of the trophy, which has been awarded to the nation's best center since 2000.

An Omaha native now living in New York -- where he's president of the Boomer Esiason Foundation -- Rimington put into perspective the inherent difficulty of snapping the ball in game situations.

"Cam has to practice snapping when he has a little pressure on him -- not just seven-on-seven type snaps where you're just flipping it back there with nobody to block," Rimington said. "He's always got to be moving and pretending like he's got to reach somebody.

"If I were him, I'd look at all his high snaps and figure out what he was doing wrong -- kind of reverse-engineer it. He can practice doing the most difficult things because once he gets the most difficult things down, everything else will be a breeze for him."