Steven M. Sipple: Remembering Devaney: He probably would've been a fun coach to cover

"Bob brought a system with him from Wyoming that I think he pretty much adopted from Duffy Daugherty at Michigan State," Osborne said. "It was an unbalanced line, full-house backfield. There was a little bit of wishbone philosophy with it. They also ran a spread offense where they'd have a couple wide receivers and two wingbacks and one running back. So they had those two sets. He ran that system well."

There was something else about Devaney that should be emphasized.

"He instilled toughness," Osborne said. "Bob was a pretty tough guy himself. He had done some amateur boxing. He would hit the punching bag once in awhile. He insisted on players being tough. So even though he eased up on practice and made it a much different practice regimen, toughness was important to him."

Osborne added: "He interjected a little bit of levity in the program. He had a good sense of humor. Yes, he had a temper. He could get on people pretty good. But he never left the field mad. He'd have his arm around the guy by the end of the practice. He'd tell a joke or two by the end of the practice. He made it fun for the players."

In building a football power, Devaney once told the Journal Star, the formula was relatively simple: "Recruit like crazy and organize."