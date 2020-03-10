Steven M. Sipple: Recognizing fan skepticism, Chinander haltingly says 'We're close' on defense

Frost wants the young guns to "cut loose" without thinking too much.

Meanwhile, Chinander's defense returns six starters. But there are critical newcomers on hand this spring such as junior-college transfers Jordon Riley (lineman) and Eteva Mauga-Clements (inside linebacker). Redshirt freshmen Ty Robinson and Mosai Newsom are vying for playing time on the line. Redshirt freshman Nick Henrich will try to make a push for playing time at inside linebacker, as will sophomore Luke Reimer. In the secondary, redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer is regarded as a fast riser. That's just to name a few.

"They're going to have some young guys playing (on offense), and we're going to have some young guys playing," Chinander said. "In the springtime, Scott wants a great foundation of the system. He wants our guys to know exactly what they're doing -- getting those base calls. Now, obviously, you have to put a little bit of stuff in so you can scrimmage on third down and all that kind of stuff.

"But let's put the base package in and let's get really, really good at that. If that goes well, then in the fall we can build off that."