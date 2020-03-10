Steven M. Sipple: Recognizing fan skepticism, Chinander haltingly says 'We're close' on defense

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander evidently is aware of the Husker football fan skepticism that largely defines this offseason.
Three straight seasons without a bowl take a toll.
In assessing last season's performance by his defense Monday, Chinander expressed optimism that improvement is on the way -- and was basically apologetic for doing so.
"I don't like saying this, and nobody wants to hear it probably, but we're very close," the third-year Nebraska assistant coach said.
Nebraska's defense made strides in key areas last season, but the strides weren't big enough to make much of a dent, as the Huskers finished 5-7 overall (3-6 Big Ten) while ranking 66th nationally in points allowed per game (27.8).
Chinander explained what he means when he says his defense is "very close" to being where he wants it.
"What I mean is there's a guy who busts (an assignment), and bad sh-- happens," he said. "There's a guy who's out of his gap, or a guy who didn't get the call, or we had bad leverage on a tackle. But we're really close.
"We're pulling out those (video) cut-ups and showing players what happened on those bad plays. They're sitting back there saying, 'Well, that could've been easily corrected.' They're right. It could've been easily corrected. That's on me, No. 1."
It seems most Nebraska fans are at a point where they want to hear solutions, and not explanations. In terms of solutions, Chinander made a critical decision entering spring practice: He's scaling back on what he installs. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is doing the same on offense. Part of the reason is Husker coaches are mindful of a 155-man roster that includes 78 freshmen and redshirt freshmen. Of the 81 scholarship players on hand, 38 are freshmen and redshirt freshmen. Some will be expected to play key roles.
The roster numbers are a reminder that Frost's program remains in a growth process.
"We're going to get really good at the things we want to get really good at," Chinander said. "We're going to get people good at playing different positions. We want to play fast and we want to play physical. We want to have great knowledge of the system so we can communicate and have proper leverage in tackling, and the guys can fly around a little bit more."
It all seems to make sense. Think about Frost's offense. Yes, it returns 10 players with starting experience. But it's also breaking in three scholarship rookie receivers this month -- true freshman Alante Brown and redshirt freshmen Demariyon Houston and Jamie Nance. Redshirt freshman Chris Hickman is learning receiver after playing tight end last season. Redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart is getting a long look at right tackle, and classmate Brant Banks is trying to make a big impression on the left side behind senior starter Brenden Jaimes.
Frost wants the young guns to "cut loose" without thinking too much.
Meanwhile, Chinander's defense returns six starters. But there are critical newcomers on hand this spring such as junior-college transfers Jordon Riley (lineman) and Eteva Mauga-Clements (inside linebacker). Redshirt freshmen Ty Robinson and Mosai Newsom are vying for playing time on the line. Redshirt freshman Nick Henrich will try to make a push for playing time at inside linebacker, as will sophomore Luke Reimer. In the secondary, redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer is regarded as a fast riser. That's just to name a few.
"They're going to have some young guys playing (on offense), and we're going to have some young guys playing," Chinander said. "In the springtime, Scott wants a great foundation of the system. He wants our guys to know exactly what they're doing -- getting those base calls. Now, obviously, you have to put a little bit of stuff in so you can scrimmage on third down and all that kind of stuff.
"But let's put the base package in and let's get really, really good at that. If that goes well, then in the fall we can build off that."
There's definitely a danger in being overly simplistic in the Big Ten, a conference that's highly regarded for its overall coaching acumen. But at the same time, it's easy to understand why Nebraska is taking such an approach this spring. The key will be how well players progress in learning the system in advance of preseason camp in August. The Huskers open the season Sept. 5 against Purdue in Lincoln.
"To me, (the approach this spring) benefits everybody because when you lessen the amount of verbiage, and when you lessen the amount of quote-unquote defensive calls, you can get a lot better at technique," Chinander said. "Sometimes when you have a ton of defense or a ton of offense, it just becomes memorization, and we're memorizing too much stuff. Then when things happen fast in a game, you're not firing on all cylinders."
Bottom line, the coach says, he wants players to be able to say, "This is my job, this is my technique, this is what I do," without hesitation.
Sounds easy enough. But, yeah, Nebraska fans know better by now.