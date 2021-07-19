Steven M. Sipple: Recalling Solich's prowess as RBs coach: 'He understood toughness'

When I think of Frank's coaching career, that's where my mind goes first.

It shifts to all-time great Husker I-backs such as Mike Rozier, Ahman Green, Lawrence Phillips, Doug DuBose, Ken Clark, Keith Jones, Calvin Jones, Derek Brown, on and on. They all blossomed under Frank.

"Well, Frank, of course, was a running back himself," Osborne noted. "He understood toughness. He understood all that was required. It wasn't just getting the ball under your arm and running it. He also understood protecting the football and carrying it high and tight. I just never had to worry about Frank. Never had to micromanage anything he was doing."

Same goes for the rest of his staff.

"We had been together a long time, so there was a lot of institutional knowledge and a lot of trust," Osborne said. "That made it easy and made it fun."

When I think of Solich's six years as NU head coach, "fun" isn't the first word that comes to mind. There was an incredible amount of pressure on Frank to match what Osborne had accomplished. It was largely unfair. Looking back, though, Osborne has no doubt he picked the right man for the job.