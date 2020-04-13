Steven M. Sipple: Recalling a unifying night at NU; Moos' urgency; and Daniels' take on DL

Things I know, and things I think I know:
We're basically a month into our new existence. A global pandemic is changing our lives in ways we don't even understand.
My neighbor gets his mail at 1 p.m. in a robe. Staying safe.
Even the most upbeat and optimistic people I know struggle with being on the sidelines, so to speak.
We all know why it has to happen. We need to be safe. No need to preach. But don't try to tell me it isn't wearing on some people.
"The sad thing is, even during the 9/11 crisis — the huge tragedy that was (in 2001) — Americans had sports to entertain them and get people's mind off the world's events," said Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos, one of the most upbeat people I know.
"We don't even have that right now," he said.
Flash back to Sept. 20, 2001. It was a gorgeous Thursday night on the NU campus. A football game was played pitting Nebraska and Rice, and it felt OK. It felt right. It felt unifying. It gave us a sense of normalcy during a remarkably challenging time in history. My heavens, we could use a sense of normalcy right now in the form of sports. But it's not in the cards. We don't know when games will occur again. That, among other things, has folks feeling edgy.
The Rice-Nebraska game had been scheduled for Sept. 15 of 2001, a Saturday, but was postponed five days because of the terrorist attacks that shut down all major sports in the country.
Following an emotional pregame ceremony that included a videotaped message from former Nebraska head coach and then-U.S. Rep. Tom Osborne, the Huskers rolled to a 48-3 triumph. Eric Crouch was magnificent that night.
As one of the first major sporting events after the attacks, Nebraska helped a nation heal.
It was a unique game for a lot of reasons, in part because it was a Thursday night.
"You had an odd week because we had never had a Thursday night (home) game," recalls Brendan Bussmann, a director of operations on former Nebraska head coach Frank Solich's staff, and the coach's right-hand man. "You had people milling around campus while you're trying to get ready for a game — unlike a Saturday game. But then the lights came on and it was a beautiful Thursday night. Nebraskans rallied around their country. It was memorable."
It was more than that.
"It was a point of healing," said Bussmann, a Lincoln Southeast graduate. "It reminded us that sports can bring people back together. It was also an ability to say, 'We can do this and get through this. Yes, these are unique and challenging circumstances. But it's a way to get moving.'"
We don't need to get moving right now. It's not an option. But the time to get moving again will come. I'll enjoy warm stadium hot dogs more than ever. Same goes for a crowd's roar, and the simplicity of a PA announcer's words echoing into the heavens. I'll welcome even the chilly late-fall wind that always seems 15 degrees colder on the west side of Memorial Stadium.
Bring on all of it. At an appropriate time.
* You can hear urgency in Moos' voice as he discusses the need for the Nebraska football team to eventually get back to practicing.
He's particularly mindful of this stat: Nebraska's 155-man roster includes 78 freshmen and redshirt freshmen.
"They need to be developed," Moos said of the young guns. "That's what postseason practices and spring ball do."
Nebraska obviously had zero bowl practices. It had only two spring practices before the coronavirus shut down much of society.
Yes, a lack of practice is a concern, Moos said.
"Especially with a young team," he said. "We're trying to develop depth. We're bringing walk-ons in. These players need to be in a stance with a whistle blowing, and a coach instructing them. You can't do that virtually or on a phone call."
Of all the programs that missed a large part or all of spring practice, Nebraska ranks among those that most needed the work, Moos says.
Hard to disagree.
* Former Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels, who's currently in his hometown of Dallas awaiting the April 23-25 NFL Draft, has comforting words for Husker fans concerned about a drop-off along the line.
"I feel that being with coach (Tony) Tuioti, it's going to help those guys reach a level of football that they didn't even know they have," Daniels said Monday. "I've worked out with every single one of the returning linemen and have seen what they're good at and what they're not good at.
"I just feel like they're going to shock a lot of people."
He said his brother, junior Damion Daniels, is training in Lincoln.
* In doing some pre-NFL Draft work last week, I was told 13 teams have been in contact with the 6-foot-4, 340-pound Darrion Daniels, who had 34 tackles, including 1½ sacks last season.
He had dinner with the Ravens after NU's March 12 Pro Day. He's had FaceTime meetings with the Cardinals, Bears and Jaguars.
Sounds promising. We'll have more from Darrion later this week.
