Steven M. Sipple: Recalling a unifying night at NU; Moos' urgency; and Daniels' take on DL

Things I know, and things I think I know:

We're basically a month into our new existence. A global pandemic is changing our lives in ways we don't even understand.

My neighbor gets his mail at 1 p.m. in a robe. Staying safe.

Even the most upbeat and optimistic people I know struggle with being on the sidelines, so to speak.

We all know why it has to happen. We need to be safe. No need to preach. But don't try to tell me it isn't wearing on some people.

"The sad thing is, even during the 9/11 crisis — the huge tragedy that was (in 2001) — Americans had sports to entertain them and get people's mind off the world's events," said Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos, one of the most upbeat people I know.

"We don't even have that right now," he said.