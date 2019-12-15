Steven M. Sipple: Reassessing NU hoops outlook; Gifford and Air Force; Banderas' new gig

Things I know, and things I think I know:

So, the Nebraska men's basketball team pushing one-loss Indiana to overtime Friday night obviously was no fluke.

That's one takeaway from the Huskers' 70-56 win against Purdue on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. All the Boilermakers did on Dec. 4 was defeat then-No. 5 Virginia, the defending national champion, 69-40 after leading by as many as 31 points.

At the risk of going overboard, it may be time to reassess expectations for first-year Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg's crew.

Thing is, we really don't have to go overboard here. If you're like me, you wondered if Nebraska might win only a few Big Ten games. As in, two or three. But now, well, let's not put a number on it. Let's just say the season could be much better than many of us thought as recently as Dec. 7, when Creighton bolted to a 37-7 lead and Hoiberg threw up his hands as if it to say, "This is getting ridiculous."

Full disclosure: As the Huskers came out of the gate looking lost against the good-not-great Bluejays, I thought things could get ugly for NU right out of the gate in the Big Ten. Nice call, genius.