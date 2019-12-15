Steven M. Sipple: Reassessing NU hoops outlook; Gifford and Air Force; Banderas' new gig

Things I know, and things I think I know:
So, the Nebraska men's basketball team pushing one-loss Indiana to overtime Friday night obviously was no fluke.
That's one takeaway from the Huskers' 70-56 win against Purdue on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. All the Boilermakers did on Dec. 4 was defeat then-No. 5 Virginia, the defending national champion, 69-40 after leading by as many as 31 points.
At the risk of going overboard, it may be time to reassess expectations for first-year Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg's crew.
Thing is, we really don't have to go overboard here. If you're like me, you wondered if Nebraska might win only a few Big Ten games. As in, two or three. But now, well, let's not put a number on it. Let's just say the season could be much better than many of us thought as recently as Dec. 7, when Creighton bolted to a 37-7 lead and Hoiberg threw up his hands as if it to say, "This is getting ridiculous."
Full disclosure: As the Huskers came out of the gate looking lost against the good-not-great Bluejays, I thought things could get ugly for NU right out of the gate in the Big Ten. Nice call, genius.
Interestingly, it didn't sound like Purdue head coach Matt Painter was all that surprised by Sunday's result. That should tell you something. Painter is in his 15th season as Boilermaker boss. His system and culture have been long since established -- and he just lost to a Husker squad that was basically thrown together in 30-some days after Hoiberg was hired in April.
"If we could've came back and won this game, it would've been a shame," Painter said. "It really would've. I thought Nebraska played harder than us. They were more ready to play. For a team that played Friday night on the road, you'd think it would be the flip of it."
Nebraska (5-6, 1-1 Big Ten) was impressive in several other regards. To wit: the much-smaller Huskers didn't get blitzed on the boards (49-45 disadvantage) and had assists on 22-of-26 field goals, a statistic that thrilled Hoiberg.
Another reason Nebraska fans proceed with optimism is Cam Mack's work at point guard. In one of the most bizarre stats of recent memory, he became the first Husker player to record a triple-double, with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Dave Hoppen, the program's all-time leading scorer, was an excellent passer as a 6-foot-11 center. The fact he never pulled it off surprises me.
Same goes for a litany of ex-Husker greats. Eric Piatkowski never did it even as Danny Nee's run-and-gun teams piled up points. Nor did Jaron Boone or Erick Strickland.
Cookie Belcher? Nope. Tyronn Lue? Nada. Brian Carr? Never. Jerry Fort? Same.
Tom Baack, Stuart Lantz and Chuck Jura? No, no and no.
Bottom line, Fred has an emerging floor general in Mack.
"You watch him on film, and he gets out of control, especially early in the season," Painter said. "We needed him to get out of control, and he didn't."
Meanwhile, a couple of games shouldn't make your expectations for Nebraska spin out of control. So I'll leave it at this: Based on the first few games, I thought the season could be a disaster. Now, I look forward to what more this team has in store -- especially the slick-passing point guard.
* My read is Lincoln Southeast star Isaac Gifford, who's set to graduate this week, is wrestling hard with his decision on where to attend college.
The three-star safety prospect learned Saturday that Nebraska wants him as a "blueshirt," meaning he would pay for the spring semester before going on full scholarship in August. He seemed fine with Husker head coach Scott Frost's offer.
But there's no doubt Gifford is intrigued by some other offers, most notably Air Force's.
"I'm pretty interested in Air Force," Gifford told me Friday. "They love me, and I love them. It creates a great opportunity. It sets up your life."
He is attracted to the notion of being groomed to be a leader.
"When companies see that you come from Air Force, they want you to work for them," Gifford said.
Stay tuned.
* It would be difficult to overstate the importance of Nebraska landing a verbal pledge from 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver Omar Manning of Kilgore (Texas) College. The Huskers were in dire need of a tall, strong and athletic player who can stretch the field and rise up to catch 50-50 balls.
Think Stanley Morgan. Or Brandon Reilly. Or Quincy Enunwa. Or Kenny Bell. Or Maurice Purify.
Nebraska hasn't had nearly enough of those type of players in recent years.
If Manning takes care of business in the classroom, he would arrive in Lincoln sometime this summer. Think about his importance this way: Nebraska's starting receiver corps would look pretty formidable with Manning, JD Spielman and Wan'Dale Robinson.
I say this all the time: Frost must continue to change the profile of his receiver group -- i.e., get bigger bodies. Several of them.
* I spoke to a group of Nebraska football fans last week in Springfield. Great group. Attentive group. Inquisitive group. And a bit cynical.
When I told the crowd of 100-plus I believe there will be a legitimate quarterback competition this offseason, I heard some guffaws. Folks apparently think Adrian Martinez will get as much slack as he needs. But I don't buy it. Luke McCaffrey and Noah Vedral have shown enough in practice and games to deserve a chance to win the job -- yes, a legitimate chance. I think Frost will give them that chance.
* A tip of the cap to former Nebraska starting linebacker Josh Banderas, a team captain in 2016. The Lincoln Southwest graduate recently signed with the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL.
He's battled the injury bug for the past few years. But he's still throwing punches. Good to see.