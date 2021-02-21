Steven M. Sipple: Reader notes a Cook strength; Peter on why he's helping Frost; and free-throw futility

Peter's answer will resonate with a lot of the Nebraska fan base.

"Jay and I were here at Nebraska (during the 1990s) when this program could beat anybody," he said. "Didn't matter where the game was played, who was in the stands, who was on the other side of the field wearing different colors. It didn't matter. It was always about us, about the players and coaches inside our locker room."

Then he really got to the heart of the matter.

"I wouldn't have known how to be great, whether as a team or individual, unless I was shown the path by older guys," he said. "Well, the program has struggled for such a long time now that we don't have the 'older guys' to pass that knowledge down. We will hopefully help the players find a mentality that has them ready for battle every single day they wake up. A mentality that wants to compete every single time they walk on that field, whether it be for a practice or game. Hopefully, we can show them how to be a team, how to play for one another."

He said Nebraska has the size and athleticism to compete at a high level, praising head strength coach Zach Duval's work with players.

"Trust me, they check all those boxes," Peter said. "Now they just need a little help taking all those traits and translating it to the field."