Steven M. Sipple: Ranking the Huskers' five key injured offensive players in terms of potential impact

Martinez targeted Martin 11 times against the Illini, five more targets than any other Husker receiver that day. Martin, who started four games late last season, could also be the player to whom Nebraska turns on punt returns, as he was back deep at least once against Illinois.

4. Zavier Betts, freshman wide receiver: A four-star talent coming out of Bellevue West, the 6-2, 200-pound Betts intrigues you with flashes of his speed and playmaking ability.

If he puts it all together, look out. He bolted for 17 yards on a fly sweep last week against Buffalo and also caught what would've been a 44-yard touchdown pass if not for a holding call that negated the play. He left the game after a 4-yard reception near the end of the first half and didn't return. Last season, he appeared in six games, with one start, and had 12 receptions for 131 yards and a TD. Bottom line, he has the physical gifts of a receiver you might see on Oklahoma's roster.

5. Omar Manning, junior wide receiver: You sometimes have to remind yourself he was the top-ranked junior college receiver in the class of 2020. He's a big, strong target who seemingly is starting to assert himself as a key cog. He had two receptions for 26 yards against Illinois and three for 54 against Fordham while making his first career start.