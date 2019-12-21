Steven M. Sipple: Raiola still believes in Frost, but thinks a few 'nasty' players would help

Dominic Raiola keeps it real.
Real, as in a forearm to your face mask.
Please flash back to November 2017. Nebraska football fans were excited about the impending hire of Scott Frost as head coach, and Raiola, the former Husker All-America center, also was filled with optimism, saying then that Frost "can change that place."
Raiola still believes it can happen, Frost's 9-15 record (6-13 Big Ten) notwithstanding.
Let's keep it real here.
"It's a hard balance to try to be positive and yet be real," Raiola said Saturday. "I mean, it's going to take a little bit to weed through all the crap there. It was years and years of Nebraska going away from the culture that Scott's trying to get back. Two years isn't enough."
He repeated "two years isn't enough" for emphasis, a nod to the daunting and complex nature of Frost's task. But one aspect isn't necessarily complicated.
"You just need a few more players," Raiola said. "You need a few players that are just straight ..."
He paused. But I was pretty sure I knew where he was going with his thought.
"You need guys who can play football and are just downright nasty," he said. "They'll just straight get after you. There are still those kind of guys around. Every team has them."
Nebraska hasn't had nearly enough of them in recent years, as Frost reminds us on occasion. He's right. It's been glaring.
Raiola definitely was nasty in a football sense as Nebraska's starting center in 1999 and 2000. He played with an extremely hard edge -- a fierce and proud competitor. He says playing for NU meant something to him, something bigger than any personal glory. That mindset showed in how he performed.
Retired from a 14-year NFL playing career with the Detroit Lions, Raiola lives with his family in Scottsdale, Arizona. I called him Saturday morning because he's set to receive the Gerald R. Ford Legends Award during the annual Rimington Trophy celebration Jan. 18 at the Rococo Theatre in downtown Lincoln. Wisconsin junior center Tyler Biadasz is this year's recipient of the 20th edition of the Rimington award that goes to the nation's top center. He is the first Badger to earn the honor.
Raiola claimed the initial Rimington award in 2000 after a season in which he recorded 10 or more pancake blocks in 10 games. Yes, there was a time in Nebraska football history when pancake blocks were a thing. An important thing. The stat was a source of pride. There were a lot of sources of pride for Husker players in those days.
In fact, Raiola believes that Nebraska players back then had an advantage that current Huskers lack -- that is, the "good pressure" of striving to live up to the incredibly high standards of teams that immediately preceded them. In that regard, Raiola recalls the awful feeling in his stomach in 1998 when Nebraska finished 9-4. He says he was embarrassed to walk around campus, although a 9-4 record nowadays might bring about a parade.
Raiola keeps the faith.
"All it's going to take is one recruiting class to win our side of the Big Ten," he said of the West Division. "Then what's going to happen is the next classes are going to say, 'I want a taste of that.'"
It's about Nebraska re-establishing high standards. But it may take a long, long time before the program re-establishes the sort of standards that Raiola walked into as a true freshman in 1997 -- a 6-foot-2, 300-pound National Honor Society member from Honolulu. In fact, the Huskers may never be able to re-establish those sort of program standards. But they can certainly try.
"I love Scott and I love what he's doing," Raiola said. "I read about him and listen to how he speaks. There's not a better guy for the job, still. There's not a better guy who's going to hold people accountable. But some people don't want to hear the hard things you have to hear.
"People want it the easy way. There is no easy way to win in this day and age of college football."
He emphasizes the need for "tough, gritty guys." Raiola says Biadasz fits the bill. Raiola would know because his brother, Donovan Raiola, is a former Wisconsin offensive lineman (2003-05). Donovan, of course, reminds Dominic of what's up in the Nebraska-Wisconsin series. Dominic doesn't have much ammunition right now. He thinks that could change, if standards start rising.
Think about Raiola's time at Nebraska. He vividly remembers watching the 1997 College Football Awards Show on television as the Huskers' Aaron Taylor received the Outland Trophy following the program's third national championship in a four-year span. Raiola recalls ESPN's Chris Fowler telling Taylor that there's probably somebody back in Lincoln waiting to rise to his level. That was when the Pipeline was still pumping out big-time players.
Sitting in his dorm room in Harper Hall, Raiola heard Fowler's comment and thought, "That'll be me someday."
He didn't win the Outland Trophy, but he's proud of that Rimington award.
"When you were at Nebraska, it was like, 'Who's going to be the next guy?'" Raiola said. "I was a redshirt in 1997 practicing against Jason Peter and Grant Wistrom. They were animals. We used to get the crap beat out of us. But those were the steps to become great."
It wasn't easy. He emphasizes that point. Having a nasty streak certainly helped matters.
You don't have to tell Frost that.
