Steven M. Sipple: Raiola still believes in Frost, but thinks a few 'nasty' players would help

Nebraska hasn't had nearly enough of them in recent years, as Frost reminds us on occasion. He's right. It's been glaring.

Raiola definitely was nasty in a football sense as Nebraska's starting center in 1999 and 2000. He played with an extremely hard edge -- a fierce and proud competitor. He says playing for NU meant something to him, something bigger than any personal glory. That mindset showed in how he performed.

Retired from a 14-year NFL playing career with the Detroit Lions, Raiola lives with his family in Scottsdale, Arizona. I called him Saturday morning because he's set to receive the Gerald R. Ford Legends Award during the annual Rimington Trophy celebration Jan. 18 at the Rococo Theatre in downtown Lincoln. Wisconsin junior center Tyler Biadasz is this year's recipient of the 20th edition of the Rimington award that goes to the nation's top center. He is the first Badger to earn the honor.

Raiola claimed the initial Rimington award in 2000 after a season in which he recorded 10 or more pancake blocks in 10 games. Yes, there was a time in Nebraska football history when pancake blocks were a thing. An important thing. The stat was a source of pride. There were a lot of sources of pride for Husker players in those days.