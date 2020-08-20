Steven M. Sipple: Pulling no punches, Moos says Big Ten would be like 'JV' in winter season

Bill Moos has thoughts running through his cranium that frankly aren't all that pleasant.
Oh, he still greets you with his booming voice and firm handshake. But you quickly begin to understand the exceptionally challenging nature of his job these days. You see the seriousness in his eyes. What's bothering him at this particular moment is a vision of the SEC, Big 12 and ACC pushing forward this fall with their college football seasons. We're talking about pushing forward to the end, right down to bowl games and maybe even a championship game.
"And here's the Pac-12 and Big Ten just sitting and watching it all on TV," the Nebraska athletic director said Thursday. "And then — oh, by the way — we're going to come in and play a season after you guys are done."
Then comes the zinger.
"I always thought the JV game was before the varsity game," Moos said.
Moos, of course, understands it's possible that the SEC, Big 12 and ACC won't make it to the end of the fall season. The wicked and unpredictable nature of the coronavirus could shut it all down. But those conferences decided to try to manage the pandemic. Meet it head on with their schools using detailed protocols and guidelines to combat the virus. That's what Moos wanted to do. He wanted it badly. In fact, he said, that's what all the Big Ten athletic directors wanted to do, "some with more hesitation than others."
"The coaches definitely were in favor (of playing)," Moos said.
Moos is as optimistic a person as you'll ever find. It's no surprise he thought Nebraska could keep its players safe this fall. Moos is also a traditionalist when it comes to college football. So, when Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren says the conference is exploring winter/spring schedule models, well, Moos isn't exactly ready to give it a big ol' bear hug.
It's more like grudging acceptance.
It's now late in the afternoon Thursday. Moos is in his spacious and handsome office in Memorial Stadium dressed in blue jeans and tennis shoes. The vast majority of his staff is working from home. As the conversation continues, his mind wanders to the coming football season. He's thinking about the Iron Bowl and the Red River Rivalry. He loves the college game's pageantry and energy. He wants to be part of the big stuff, the tense Saturdays in big stadiums with titles on the line. That's why he came to Nebraska in the first place. But now he lives a sort of college football nightmare.
No, he's not wild at all about the Big Ten perhaps playing football starting in early January, as multiple reports this week suggested. A source told the Journal Star that the conference is considering a schedule that would begin during the first week of January and include eight games in nine weeks leading to early March. There would be a "bowl game" at the end of the season pitting conference teams.
Get this: The games would be played in the stadiums of NFL teams: Indianapolis (Colts), Minneapolis (Vikings) and Detroit (Lions). Maybe even St. Louis.
Nothing's etched in stone, Moos said. There's plenty of discussion ahead. He doesn't expect the overall plan to be announced until "well into" next month. He also mentioned the possibility of starting the season after the Super Bowl, in mid-February.
If the Big Ten begins its season in early January, it almost immediately would compete for viewers with the NFL playoffs. The current NFL schedule has wild-card games set for Saturday, Jan. 9, and Sunday, Jan. 10. Divisional-round games are set for the next Saturday and Sunday. The conference title games are to be played Jan. 24, which is a Sunday.
"Other than our fans, who's going to turn on Nebraska-Northwestern when they can be watching Kansas City and Denver?" Moos said.
However, he does think that starting in early January — well in advance of the the 2021 NFL Draft, set to be held April 29 through May 1 — might keep a few premier players on the roster who otherwise may be much more apt to pursue NFL aspirations if the season were to begin in February or later.
He's clearly uncomfortable with the idea of pushing the end of the winter/spring season toward the beginning of the traditional 2021 fall season.
"Where's your recovery time for players?" Moos said.
You get the feeling Moos could use some recovery time of his own. Of course this stuff wears on him. He's staring down the barrel of dealing with a $100 million budget shortfall in his department. Difficult personnel decisions loom, though he says no sports will be cut.
Then there's this: As a former college player himself, Moos is acutely aware of the impact all this uncertainty has on student-athletes. It exacts a mental and emotional toll.
"In a hiring freeze, we just hired two more psychologists," he said.
Moos last weekend spent two days in California with his son Ben Moos, a junior outside linebacker at Cal.
"He's in a studio apartment and has been since the first of June with his Russian Blue kitten, and that's it," the elder Moos said. "He needed a dad."
Yeah, this stuff wears on Moos.
"There's a chance these players (in the Big Ten and Pac-12) will not have a pair of shoulder pads on until next August," said Moos, alluding to the possibility of a winter/spring season getting shut down. "I think back to my boys dreaming of packed stadiums and bowl games and charters and playing in all these venues.
"There's only a window of your life when you can do that, and they're robbed of it."
Robbed by a pandemic.
"We're competing against an opponent we don't understand," he said.
His conference watches from the sideline, as the varsity pushes forward.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.
