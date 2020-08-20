Steven M. Sipple: Pulling no punches, Moos says Big Ten would be like 'JV' in winter season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bill Moos has thoughts running through his cranium that frankly aren't all that pleasant.

Oh, he still greets you with his booming voice and firm handshake. But you quickly begin to understand the exceptionally challenging nature of his job these days. You see the seriousness in his eyes. What's bothering him at this particular moment is a vision of the SEC, Big 12 and ACC pushing forward this fall with their college football seasons. We're talking about pushing forward to the end, right down to bowl games and maybe even a championship game.

"And here's the Pac-12 and Big Ten just sitting and watching it all on TV," the Nebraska athletic director said Thursday. "And then — oh, by the way — we're going to come in and play a season after you guys are done."

Then comes the zinger.

"I always thought the JV game was before the varsity game," Moos said.