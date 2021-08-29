Steven M. Sipple: "Professor" Darlington has plenty of material for students after Husker loss

Nebraska coach Scott Frost, now 12-21 at the school, obviously has his hands full going forward, especially with the special teams and the offense. Husker junior quarterback Adrian Martinez struggled with accuracy in the passing game, an ongoing problem.

In the four or five Nebraska practices that Darlington watched in August, Martinez usually was on the money with his throws, the former coach said.

"He had a good camp," George said. "Sometimes you get excited. You have too much adrenaline. He had easy throws in the game that he may never miss again in his life. It was too bad."

As for Nebraska's defense, Illinois' 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to begin the third quarter was an obvious lowlight.

"That drive was disappointing because I think overall, the defense played pretty well," Darlington said. "It certainly looked better than it did most of last year. It had three sacks after having only 13 all of last year. The guys were aggressive and probably played well enough to win, to be honest with you."