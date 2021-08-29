Steven M. Sipple: "Professor" Darlington has plenty of material for students after Husker loss

Miss the live discussion after Nebraska's season-opening loss vs. Illinois? Check out the replay.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Former Nebraska assistant George Darlington approaches the sport of football in a measured, studious manner.
He coached on the defensive side for 30 years at the school (1973-2002) and has three national championship rings.
I like to call him "The Professor." I'll get to why in a second.
Like many Nebraska fans, Darlington was incredulous Saturday as he watched NU standout Cam Taylor-Britt field a first-quarter punt against Illinois at the Huskers' 2-yard line. Taylor-Britt attempted to toss the ball forward as he was being tackled in the end zone.
After a review, it was ruled his knee had touched the goal line for a safety, handing the Illini a 2-0 lead. They went on to prevail 30-22 in Champaign.
Even taking into account Nebraska's recent history of poor special-teams play, it was a remarkable moment.
Fielding the punt at the 2?
"It's inexcusable," Darlington said. "That's high school stuff."
Darlington can speak with authority on the matter because he coached Nebraska punt returners for some 15 years.
"We never had that happen because we had a certain approach to teaching that scenario," he said. "We taught it on Fridays. We drilled it hard. We'd have multiple punters and two return men with their heels on the 8-yard line. The return men understood: You never step back. They were taught to step forward and let the ball go over their heads.
"I always used the analogy that you're standing on a cliff and your heels are on the edge of that cliff. If you step back, you're going to fall to your death, and I'm not going to come to your funeral. Facetiously, I would say there should be an opening on Nebraska's staff come Monday."
He was kidding — mostly kidding, anyway. But, yeah, this is a tough conversation. It's something Darlington will address during his football-for-beginners class, which he'll lead this fall for the 38th straight year. He'll teach the class four nights per week for seven weeks — starting Sept. 20 and ending a seven-week run with a banquet highlighted by former Nebraska players on hand. He's long taught the class in Omaha and Lincoln and is now adding classes in Fremont and Nebraska City.
He supplements his teachings with video from the latest game. His students likely will wince as they watch much of Nebraska's performance against Illinois. To be sure, Taylor-Britt's mistake was one of several issues on the Huskers' special teams. In other words, nobody's picking on Taylor-Britt here. He's an excellent player. I like watching him because he plays the game with a sense of joy. But he obviously made a critical error by fielding that punt at the 2.
Some people would say Taylor-Britt should know better. He's definitely taught to not field that ball.
Bottom line, "You drill it. You coach it," Darlington said. "We coached it on Fridays in a 10-minute drill, and then we reinforced it on other days."
Nebraska coach Scott Frost, now 12-21 at the school, obviously has his hands full going forward, especially with the special teams and the offense. Husker junior quarterback Adrian Martinez struggled with accuracy in the passing game, an ongoing problem.
In the four or five Nebraska practices that Darlington watched in August, Martinez usually was on the money with his throws, the former coach said.
"He had a good camp," George said. "Sometimes you get excited. You have too much adrenaline. He had easy throws in the game that he may never miss again in his life. It was too bad."
As for Nebraska's defense, Illinois' 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to begin the third quarter was an obvious lowlight.
"That drive was disappointing because I think overall, the defense played pretty well," Darlington said. "It certainly looked better than it did most of last year. It had three sacks after having only 13 all of last year. The guys were aggressive and probably played well enough to win, to be honest with you."
Regarding Nebraska outside linebacker Caleb Tannor's second-quarter roughing-the-passer/unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the same play, Darlington said, "From what I saw, I thought it was an excellent tackle. I thought he hit the quarterback in the chest. But he must've said something after the flag was thrown. I can see why he would be upset. His face was right in the chest. It wasn't toward the head.
"I thought it was a terrible call. But you have to keep your poise."
Darlington is best known for his work as a Nebraska secondary coach. In fact, he became a household name in our state. His class gained popularity because George talks football in a way even a lay person (like myself) can understand.
"We start with the idea that nobody knows anything," Darlington said.
In other words, I arguably should've taken his class long ago.
