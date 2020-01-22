Steven M. Sipple: Pro Football Hall's snub of Craig doesn't diminish his status as NFL pioneer

"Roger looked at me and said, 'Hey, Jamie, remember what coach (Jim) Fox used to say to us back at Central? He'd say: If you don't do it ...'"

Williams finished the sentence: "Who will?"

Nebraska fans of a certain age remember Craig as a punishing runner. As a junior in 1981, while sharing time with up-and-coming sophomore Mike Rozier, he rushed for 1,060 yards and was named second-team All-Big Eight. Rozier earned first-team honors that year. That's not a typo. The Husker offense was that potent. So, then-head coach Tom Osborne had a dilemma at I-back.

Craig, though, agreed to a request by Osborne to play fullback in the same backfield as Rozier. Three years later, Craig was playing fullback and helping the Niners win the first of his three Super Bowl rings.

How did Craig go from catching only 16 passes in college to being so prolific in that regard in the NFL? Williams said part of the reason stems from the Niners' culture. After all, this was a franchise that boasted Jerry Rice, Dwight Clark and John Taylor.