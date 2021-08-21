Steven M. Sipple: Predicting Nebraska's finish in 2021 once again boils down to matter of trust

Do you trust Frost to get his team to maximize, or come close? That's a critical question as you attempt to predict Nebraska's final record. In some ways, the entire conversation is predictable. We all know NU needs to cut down on penalties and turnovers and improve dramatically on special teams. If it cuts down on mental errors and plays at an acceptable level on special teams, this roster clearly has the capability to win eight games.

I can't go any higher than eight wins. Seven might make more sense. It's a matter of trust.

Do you trust Frost has grown as a coach?

Think about what he said last month during Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.

"There's no doubt we have more talent in the building right now, by far, than we've had since I've been at Nebraska," said Frost, who never would've imagined being 12-20 at this point in his tenure in Lincoln.

However, he said, he believes his roster is better in essentially every area. He thinks his team is more confident than ever and more unified. He thinks the leadership is better. Of course, Frost saying all this basically puts much of the onus on the coaching staff. If the talent and culture have improved, you would expect the win-loss record to improve significantly at some point, right?